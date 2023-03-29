World Communications Forum Names Jason Mudd as the Best PR Leader in North America

DAVOS, Switzerland, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Communications Forum Association named Axia Public Relations CEO Jason Mudd as the best PR Leader in North America.

The WCFA recognized the most outstanding communications experts in the world in six categories – the world's key geographic market regions: Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America.

Jason Mudd is a trusted adviser and dynamic strategist to some of America's most admired and fastest-growing companies, including American Airlines, Budweiser, Dave & Buster's, H&R Block, Hilton, HP, Miller Lite, New York Life, Pizza Hut, Southern Comfort, and Verizon. He is the CEO and managing partner of Axia Public Relations. According to Forbes magazine, Axia is one of America's Best PR Agencies. Jason is an accredited public relations practitioner, professional public speaker, and author. The World Communications Forum Association recently named Jason Mudd as North America's Best PR Leader.

Mudd was the only honoree named North America's Best PR Leader of 2022. He is a trusted adviser and dynamic strategist to some of America's most admired and fastest-growing brands, including American Airlines, Budweiser, Dave & Buster's, H&R Block, Hilton, HP, Miller Lite, New York Life, Pizza Hut, Southern Comfort and Verizon. Jason Mudd is a professional public speaker , accredited public relations practitioner, author, and host of the On Top of PR with Jason Mudd videocast and podcast. He founded Axia PR in 2002. According to Forbes magazine, Axia is one of America's best PR agencies .

The additional top-ranked professional honorees are Mimi Kalinda of South Africa for Africa's Best PR Leader of 2022; Illka Gobius from Singapore, Assel Kozhakova from Kazakhstan, and Mohd Said Bani C.M. Din from Malaysia for Asia-Pacific Best PR Leader of 2022. Europe's Best PR Leaders of 2022 include Daniele Salvaggio from Italy, Matias Rodsevich from the Netherlands, and Lisa O'Sullivan from the United Kingdom. Mina Nazari from Iran and Pelin Kocaalp from Turkey earned the Middle East Best PR Leader of 2022 award. The winners of South America Best PR Leader of 2022 are Roger Darashah from Brazil and Fabián Motta from Colombia.

"We are delighted to recognize the achievements of such a diverse group of PR professionals across six key world regions," said Maxim Behar, President of WCFA. "The quality of nominations received this year was exceptional."

An international jury of nine leading communications experts reviewed the work of top professionals. The international judges are Jury Chair Francis Ingham, Director General of PRCA and Chief Executive of ICCO; Afua Foriwaa Boafoh, Head of Media Relations at GIHOC Distilleries Company; Catalina Rousseau, Senior Partner, President and CEO of BDR Associates Communication Group; Claudia Daré, Director Partner of LatAm Intersect PR; James Wright, Global CEO of Red Havas and Global Chairman of Havas PR Global Collective; Mariam Safaryan, PR Director of SPRING PR Company; Paul J. Oyier, Senior Communications Adviser and Alternate Director to Cabinet Secretary of National Treasury & Planning; Sergii Bidenko, Co-Founder and Chair of UPRA, Board Member of ICCO and Director and Owner of Bayka.Agency; and Sherine Zaklama, CEO and Managing Director of Rada Research and Public Relations.

The Best PR Leaders are visionaries who improve the communications industry from each corner of the world. Public relations professionals who have shown outstanding performance, made a significant contribution to the industry and their organizations, and can prove their campaigns have had a measurable effect are eligible for such recognition. Cision and O'Dwyer's PR News sponsored the WCFA event.

Based in Davos, Switzerland, WCFA is a global, professional organization of communications experts, including practitioners, top CEOs and managers, universities, institutions, and students. WCFA members represent their companies, countries, regions, or organizations on a global platform and aspire to lead and develop a global communication culture. The members of this group are ambassadors for more professional communications in a better and more transparent world. Learn more at wcfaglobal.com .

For more than 20 years, some of America's fastest-growing and most admired brands have turned to Axia. Axia helps organizations use news, social media, and web content to reach critical audiences. Using its communications strategies, tactics, and measurement programs , Axia helps clients' products, services, and experts gain visibility, consideration, and trust. Named by Forbes magazine as one of America's Best PR Agencies , Axia has clients and team members worldwide. Learn more at axiapr.com or call +1-888-PR-FIRM-8 (+1-888-773-4768).

