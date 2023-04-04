World Conference on Quality and Improvement 2023: Strengthening the Quality Foundation

Global quality leaders in supply chain management, international standards, ESG, risk management and sustainability will come together in Philadelphia to discuss today's business challenges and a sustainable path forward

MILWAUKEE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASQ, the leading association for quality professionals, will host its annual World Conference on Quality and Improvement (WCQI) in Philadelphia May 7-10, 2023. This year's conference topics will touch on issues facing organizations now and in the coming years. From supply chain and risk management to the future and upskilling, WCQI is the only conference bringing together quality professionals to explore today's challenges to build a stronger future.

Keynote topics are centered on the intersection of combining emerging workplace needs, like upskilling, sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) with subject matter expertise.



The Future of Work is unfolding now and there has never been a more important moment to ask what does talent need today? What type of leadership will be required?

Rebecca Kowalski : The Shape of The Future Sustainability Workforce



What does the future of workforce look like? Using data, this session will examine the workforce challenges and opportunities that the new sustainability horizon presents.



Research has shown businesses that practice diversity, equity, and inclusion can be more productive, profitable, and innovative. How do organizations and people embrace their unique differences to create a world that is inclusive for all?

Commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) and bold actions taken to create a better tomorrow result in transformative sustainability. ESG is becoming the standard for which great organizations are judged. Quality is crucial in achieving successful ESG practices in any industry, with quality methodologies like systems-thinking, risk assessment, effects on communities, regulatory compliance, and environmental management leading the movement.

WCQI 2023 will feature "An ESG Experience," Tuesday, May 9, with sessions and speakers addressing all facets of how ESG and quality entwine. The day will include:

A keynote by Rebecca Kowalski , of Manpower Group, which will examine data exploring workforce challenges and opportunities that the new sustainability horizon presents, the shape of the future and the role quality plays in accomplishing key sustainability objectives.

, of Manpower Group, which will examine data exploring workforce challenges and opportunities that the new sustainability horizon presents, the shape of the future and the role quality plays in accomplishing key sustainability objectives. "ESG: the Risk of Doing Nothing" will explore how doing nothing to address ESG is a strategy for steady decline of market share and how quality is embedded in achieving high ESG scores to stand out from the competition.

"Maximizing Risk Outcomes" discusses the maximization of risk outcomes through the triad of resiliency, sustainability, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

"Answering the Call: ESG's Demand for a Quality Workforce" excellence roundtable features the newest Insights on Excellence® (IoE) research Category of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. ESG focuses on how to conduct business within a complex, interdependent world for long-term success to improve organizational performance and corporate responsibility.

In addition to keynotes and ESG content, representatives from other quality associations around the world will be participating in a half-day workshop to identify opportunities for collaboration. Standards experts will meet to collaborate on the development of national and international regulation to ensure quality and safety in both products and services in international trade.

Concurrent session focus areas will center on four topics, creating a menu of options to appeal to quality professionals of all industries and career stages.

Supplier and supply chain management

Risk, resilience and sustainability tools

Quality's impact on leadership, org excellence and inclusion

Emerging professionals in quality: a career primer

During the three-and-a-half-day conference, attendees can experience over 70 sessions, workshops, classes, and keynotes and earn 2.5 continuing education credits (RUs) to help maintain certifications.

WCQI will be held at the Philadelphia Convention Center. For more information, including how to register, visit: https://asq.org/conferences/wcqi.

