World Congress Appoints New CEO, Benny DiCecca

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Congress Research (World Congress), a premier conference company known for its content and thought-leadership in the Health Care, Life Sciences, Human Resources, and Legal industries, recently announced the appointment of Benny DiCecca as Chief Executive Officer. With more than 30 years of business and sales expertise, DiCecca has assumed day-to-day leadership of the company, focused on growth and expansion. He will also continue to serve as President of Validation Institute, a World Congress affiliate.

DiCecca brings an extensive amount of conference experience to World Congress. Most recently, he led Wellesley Information Services (WIS) for 18 years, serving as CEO for 11 years and President and COO prior to that. Under DiCecca's leadership, WIS grew exponentially, expanding its portfolio to more than 100 domestic and international events generating over $50M in revenues. As a visionary, he also realized new business opportunities and developed new products to connect the world's largest technology companies to Global 1000 businesses.

"We are fortunate to have Benny DiCecca to lead World Congress," said Chairman, Vidar Jorgensen. "His expertise in sales, business strategy, and leadership, combined with his strong conference background, make him ideal to create a positive growth trajectory for World Congress.

"I am honored to join World Congress as CEO and to be a part of a company focused in transformative industries," said DiCecca. "I look forward to working with the team to build upon the company's 20 years of rich history, particularly its flagship event, the World Health Care Congress, and its HR and employer-focused events. As we move the business forward, we will work to identify and deliver new experiences and opportunities for our customers and partners."

