World Congress on Information Technology 2019

YEREVAN, Armenia, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WCIT, the signature event of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA), a consortium of ICT associations from 83 countries, representing 90 percent of the industry, today announces the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT). Taking place on Oct. 6-9, WCIT gathers delegates from 70 countries.

This year's WCIT main focus is The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril, exploring how information and communications technology is transforming our lives for better and for worse and its impact on profits and prosperity, safety and security, democracy and humanity. The Congress will include sessions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence, virtual reality, smart cities to cybersecurity, climate change, and more with ten special keynote speakers and more than eighty distinguished moderators and panelists. Participants will examine key issues such as: Rise of the Machines, Black Swan, Disruption Delusion, How Green is Silicon, Blockchain, Crypto-currency, and IoT, and Innovation Meets Capital.

"Over the last 40 years, leaders in the industry from all over the world have attended WCIT to take advantage of the unique networking opportunities the event presents," commented Mr. Nizar Zakka, CEO of the Witsa. "CEOs and investors, policymakers and government officials, academics and technologists continue to make it to WCIT in order to collaborate, compare notes with industry peers and leave the event with new contacts and business opportunities."

In addition to a world-class global program and international networking opportunities, this year's Congress will present an exquisite opportunity to explore Armenia's rich culture, sublime nature, delicious cuisine, and innovative technology community. The Government of Armenia has declared IT as one of its strategic areas of focus. The country's legislation creates favorable conditions for foreign direct investments in the IT sector. Further, consistent efforts are made to promote the development of high-tech innovations, ecosystems, and start-ups in the industry. Armenia is a home to over 900 ICT companies, including the globally-recognized PicsArt, Renderforest, Softconstruct, and Joomag.

For more information about the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology, please visit www.WCIT2019.org.

About World Congress on Information Technology

WCIT is the signature event of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA), a consortium of ICT associations from 83 countries, representing 90% of the industry. WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on Oct. 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

