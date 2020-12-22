World Connection announces Guillermo Moreno | Executive Director-Guatemala

With over a decade's experience in BPO and contact center operations, Moreno has held increasingly vital leadership positions in the industry, advancing from regional account manager to client services director, site operations manager, regional operations director, and, most recently, country director in Costa Rica for Teleperformance. It was in this role that Moreno was responsible for execution of overall, country-level strategy and the financial health of the organization through effective management and development of internal teams and commercial relationships.

"Guillermo brings extensive industry experience and fantastic leadership skills to our operations in Guatemala," said Wu-Curtis. "We're thrilled to have him joining the World Connection family and leading the site through its continued development as a world-class provider of BPO services to our clients."

In his new role with World Connection, effective January 4, 2021, Moreno will lead all aspects of Guatemala-based operations, ensuring cross-functional collaboration across all departments and adding value to our partnerships with existing and potential clients.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead World Connection's Guatemala operations and be part of such a dynamic executive team. The company is poised to really develop its vision and build on the tremendous momentum of the past nine years. I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring the company to the next level, making a positive difference on this next stage of the organization's evolution," Moreno said.

World Connection S.A. and World Connection LLC is a privately-owned global provider of call center, back-office, and business process outsourcing services. Founded in 2011, World Connection provides outsourcing services including customer care, acquisition, and retention; sales, tech support, and collections, as well as back-office processing from locations in Guatemala City, Guatemala and Boise, Idaho. For more information, visit https://worldconnection.com.

