World Connection Honored at 2020 Top Ranking Performers Awards

"It is an honor to be recognized within our industry for these accolades," said World Connection President / CEO Hui Wu-Curtis. "Winning two golds for 'Best in the Americas' was a great achievement for us. To follow that up with a gold and a silver, judged by other colleagues against the best in the world, means more to me and my team than anything else."

World Connection's "Ranked #1 in the World in Best Call Center Design" came for its Guatemala City location; a 1,200-seat facility built around people-focused themes. The "Ranked #2 in the World in Best Outsourcing Partnership" is for its long-term partnership with personal-finance software seller Quicken, which spans two locations in two countries.

"We're thrilled to receive this new validation of our ongoing work to change the customer experience for good," said Wu-Curtis.

In addition, Wu-Curtis was recognized with an Individual Industry Champion Award, presented to "top movers and shakers," highly respected individuals who positively influence the growth and development of the contact center industry.

The 2020 Top Ranking Performers Awards attracted over 2000 entries from over 70 nations.

About World Connection

World Connection S.A. and World Connection LLC is a privately-owned global provider of call center, back office, and business process outsourcing services. Founded in 2011, World Connection provides outsourcing services including call centers, customer service, customer acquisition and retention, sales, collections, as well as back-office processing headquartered in Guatemala City. For more information, visit https://worldconnection.com/

About ContactCenterWorld.com – The association is the World's largest association for Contact Center & CX professionals with over 205,00 professional members. ContactCenterWorld.com was founded in 1999 and runs the largest awards program for our industry, the highest rated events, offers networking for members, has over 40,000 documents online and offers daily tips, benchmarking data, employee engagement and customer experience programs. Learn more at http://www.contactcenterworld.com

