World Connection Wins Stevie® Awards In 2021 Stevie Awards For Sales & Customer Service

World Connection received a Silver Stevie Award in the category of Most Valuable COVID-19 Response by a Sales Team. Additionally, it was rewarded with a Bronze Stevie Award for Sales Director of the Year, Elder Gonzalez.

"We're thrilled to be recognized with these honors," said World Connection President and COO Hui Wu-Curtis. "It's a validation of the hard work our people do to provide the best customer service to our clients and their customers. It holds even more significance that this recognition was conferred by our peer group in our industry. We congratulate our fellow nominees and winners."

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

About World Connection

World Connection S.A. and World Connection LLC is a privately-owned global provider of call center, back office, and business process outsourcing services. Founded in 2011, World Connection provides outsourcing services including call centers, customer service, customer acquisition and retention, sales, collections, as well as back-office processing headquartered in Guatemala City. For more information, visit https://worldconnection.com/

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

