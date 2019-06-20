World Cord Blood Day 2019 to Celebrate Life-Saving Cord Blood Transplants and the Latest Research Results

TUCSON, Ariz., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15th, 2019, expectant parents and healthcare professionals are invited to participate in World Cord Blood Day events being held online and around the globe to celebrate over 30 years of life-saving cord blood transplants and learn about innovative research in the field.

World Cord Blood Day 2019 Register now for World Cord Blood Day 2019: Free online conference with cord blood transplant doctors and researchers as well as live local events. Celebrate over 30 years of success in cord blood transplants!

The first cord blood transplant was performed in 1988. Since then, more than 35,000 cord blood transplants have been performed worldwide to treat over 80 life-threatening diseases including sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, lymphoma and leukemia. Cord blood also holds great promise in cell-based immunotherapy and regenerative medicine to potentially treat autism, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, diabetes, stroke, spinal cord injury and more. Yet, cord blood is still thrown away as medical waste in the majority of births worldwide.

"Transplant doctors have used cord blood for years, saved the lives of so many, and this is just the beginning. World Cord Blood Day will highlight these successes as we educate and encourage the preservation of this vital source of stem cells, whether through cord blood donation or family banking," said Charis Ober, Executive Director of Save the Cord Foundation and organizer of World Cord Blood Day.

World Cord Blood Day 2019 is organized by Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) and is officially sponsored by Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics, recognized leader in healthcare and life science shipping and logistics, delivering customized solutions that save lives. Inspiring Partners include Cord Blood Association, Be the Match (NMDP), World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA-Netcord), AABB and FACT.

In addition to events worldwide, World Cord Blood Day will feature a free online conference. Renowned researchers and transplant doctors will lead introductory presentations for the public as well as academic lectures specifically designed for healthcare professionals. A vibrant social media campaign (#WCBD19 #WorldCordBloodDay) will help build awareness globally.

"All of us at Quick are proud to sponsor World Cord Blood Day to help educate the healthcare community and expectant parents about the life-saving value of cord blood cells. We're excited to play a role in the research and development of cord blood derivative therapies by providing logistics supply chain solutions to cord blood, biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide," said Dave Murphy, Executive VP of Quick's Life Science Division.

Visit www.WorldCordBloodDay.org to learn how you can participate on-line or host an event locally in your community. World Cord Blood Day is a free event, open to the public.

About Save the Cord Foundation

Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) was established to advance cord blood education. The Foundation provides non-commercial information to parents, health professionals and the public regarding methods for saving cord blood, as well as current applications using cord blood and the latest research. Learn more at www.SaveTheCordFoundation.org.

About Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics

Quick is the trusted logistics leader serving the Healthcare and Life Science community for almost 40 years. Quick safely transports human organs and tissue for transplant or research, blood, blood products, cord blood, bone marrow, medical devices and personalized medicine, 24/7/365. Quick's specially trained experts work with hospitals, laboratories, blood banks and medical processing canters, and utilize the safest routes to ensure integrity, temperature control and chain of custody throughout the transportation process. Learn more at www.quickhealthcare.aero.

