World Cord Blood Day 2019 to Welcome Leading Transplant Doctors and Pioneering Cellular Therapy Researchers

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Cord Blood Day (November 15th, 2019) is a free event and open to the public. In addition to events worldwide, World Cord Blood Day will feature a free online conference. Renowned researchers and leading transplant doctors will give introductory presentations for the public as well as academic lectures specifically designed for healthcare professionals.

Attendees will learn about the 40,000+ cord blood transplants performed since 1988 to treat over 80 life-threatening diseases including sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, lymphoma and leukemia. In addition, attendees will learn about exciting advances in the emerging field of regenerative medicine to potentially treat autism, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury and more.

As the host and organizer of World Cord Blood Day 2019, Save the Cord Foundation is proud to announce the following speakers for this year's program (in order of appearance): Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg (Duke Department of Pediatrics, Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development), Dr. Karen Ballen (University of Virginia), Dave Murphy and Monroe Burgess (Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics), Dr. Wise Young (Rutgers University), Dr. Elizabeth Shpall (MD Anderson Cancer Center), Dr. Filippo Milano (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center). In addition, attendees will hear from Dr. Alexes Harris who beat cancer thanks to a cord blood transplant from a donor and young Luke Fryer who was treated for cerebral palsy with his own cord blood in a clinical trial.

The morning session will focus on the success of cord blood transplants over the past 30 years and how transplant doctors use cord blood stem cells today, namely, to fight blood cancer. The afternoon session will look at new directions in cord blood research. Attendees will receive updates on several ground-breaking clinical trials using cord blood in regenerative medicine, cellular therapy and more. To view the full agenda, please visit: https://www.worldcordbloodday.org/online-medical-conference-agenda.html

Organized and hosted by Save the Cord Foundation (501c3 non-profit), this year's event is officially sponsored by Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics. Inspiring Partners include the Cord Blood Association (CBA), Be the Match (NMDP), World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA-Netcord), AABB Center for Cellular Therapy and Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT).

Visit www.WorldCordBloodDay.org to learn how you can participate and/or host an event. Join us on social media using the hashtags: #WCBD19 and #WorldCordBloodDay.

About Save the Cord Foundation

Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) was established to advance cord blood education. The Foundation provides non-commercial information to parents, health professionals and the public regarding methods for saving cord blood, as well as current applications using cord blood and the latest research. Learn more at www.SaveTheCordFoundation.org.

About Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics

Quick is the trusted logistics leader serving the Healthcare and Life Science community for almost 40 years. Quick safely transports human organs and tissue for transplant or research, blood, blood products, cord blood, bone marrow, medical devices and personalized medicine, 24/7/365. Quick's specially trained experts work with hospitals, laboratories, blood banks and medical processing canters, and utilize the safest routes to ensure integrity, temperature control and chain of custody throughout the transportation process. Learn more at www.quickhealthcare.aero.

