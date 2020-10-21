World Cord Blood Day 2020 Speakers to Present Revolutionary CAR-NK Cell Therapy, Potential Treatments for Covid-19 Related MIS-C and Advantages of Cord Blood in Stem Cell Transplants

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the World Cord Blood Day 2020 virtual conference (register free on Eventbrite) featuring world renown cord blood transplant doctors and cellular therapy researchers. To be held on November 17th, the virtual conference will provide an opportunity for healthcare professionals, expectant parents, and students to learn about life-saving cord blood stem cells via a mix of livestream and on-demand sessions. The public is also invited to participate in a wide variety of free educational events being held around the globe by WCBD Official Participants (see listings on www.WorldCordBloodDay.org).

Attendees of the virtual conference will learn how cord blood has been used in more than 40,000 stem cell transplants since 1988 to treat over 80 life-threatening diseases including leukemia, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and lymphoma. Ground-breaking research will also be presented by scientists who are discovering cord blood's full potential in CAR-NK immunotherapy, the emerging field of regenerative medicine to potentially treat autism, cerebral palsy, Covid-19 related MIS-C and more. Keynote presentations will be made by Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg (Duke Department of Pediatrics, Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development), Dr. Katy Rezvani (MD Anderson Cancer Center), Dr. Jonathan Gutman (University of Colorado), Dr. Leland Metheny (Case Western Reserve University), and Monroe Burgess (Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics). Dr. Moshe Israeli (Rabin Medical Center) will lead the opening session on HLA matching and cord blood.

In addition, a panel of industry experts will discuss how cord blood has come to the forefront during the Covid-19 pandemic. Increasingly, stem cells transplant doctors are using cord blood units collected well before the pandemic and now available for immediate use. Attendees will also hear from Dr. David Hall and Vanessa Yenson, who both beat cancer thanks to cord blood transplants.

To view the full agenda, please visit: https://www.worldcordbloodday.org/online-medical-conference-agenda-wcbd-2020.html

Organized and hosted by Save the Cord Foundation (501c3 non-profit), this year's event is officially sponsored by Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics. "We're proud to be a sponsor of World Cord Blood Day for the fourth year in a row. This year is sure to be very informative and exciting, providing the latest information from some of the industry's top doctors and researchers. We're humbled to play a role in the research and development of cord blood derivative therapies by providing logistics supply chain solutions to cord blood, biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide," said David Murphy, Executive VP of Quick's Life Science Division.

Inspiring Partners this year include the Cord Blood Association (CBA), Be the Match (NMDP), World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA-Netcord), AABB Center for Cellular Therapy and Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT).

Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) was established to advance cord blood education. The Foundation provides non-commercial information to parents, health professionals and the public regarding methods for saving cord blood, as well as current applications using cord blood and the latest research. Learn more at www.SaveTheCordFoundation.org.

Quick is the trusted logistics leader serving the Healthcare and Life Science community for almost 40 years. Quick safely transports human organs and tissue for transplant or research, blood, blood products, cord blood, bone marrow, medical devices, and personalized medicine, 24/7/365. Quick's specially trained experts work with hospitals, laboratories, blood banks and medical processing canters, and utilize the safest routes to ensure integrity, temperature control and chain of custody throughout the transportation process. Learn more at www.quickhealthcare.aero.

