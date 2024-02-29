World CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostic Market Research Report 2024: Simultaneous Detection of Multiple Gene Targets Opens Up Huge Market Opportunities That Go Beyond Clinical Use

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostic Markets by Research, Clinical Lab, Consumer, Public Service & Other with Executive and Consultant Guides. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CRISPR is not just about changing genes. CRISPR identifies unique genetic material instantly, accurately and cheaply. A whole new world of identification and diagnostics opens up. Find out exactly what kind of cold or flu you have. Find out exactly what kind of fish you are eating. Instantly detect the presence of unwelcome bacteria, anywhere. New COVID tests are already available.

Will this disruptive technology change the world of In Vitro Diagnostics? What is the impact on Clinical Laboratories? How will social norms be affected?

The market has just gotten started with a handful of small startup companies. Expect the big players to start taking notice. CRISPR is even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success.

It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time. The report forecasts the market size looking out 5 years.

Scope of the Report

The Global Market for CRISPR Gene Detection and Diagnostics

Global Market Overview by Country

Global Market by Application - Overview

Global Market Organism - Overview

Application

Research

Clinical Laboratory

Clinical Consumer

Public Service

Agriculture/Other

Organism

Human

Pathogen

Other Organism

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 CRISPR Gene Detection Markets - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Methodology

2.1.1 Methodology

2.1.2 Sources

2.1.3 Authors

2.2 CRISPR Gene Detection Definition In This Report

2.2.1 Research

2.2.2 Clinical Laboratory

2.2.3 Consumer Diagnostics

2.2.4 Public Service

2.2.5 Other

2.3 CRISPR

2.3.1 What is CRISPR?

2.3.2 What is Gene Detection?

2.3.3 The CRISPR Family

2.3.4 Sensitivity of CRISPR

2.4 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

2.4.1 Chromosomes

2.4.2 Genes

2.4.3 Epigenetics

2.5 Market Definition

2.5.1 Revenue Market Size

2.6 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.6.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.6.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.6.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market.

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body.

3.2 Genetic Material Detection Markets, Examples and Discussion

3.2.1 Research Markets

3.2.2 Clinical Laboratories - Accuracy, Cost and Speed

3.2.2.1 Multiplexing in the Lab and at the Point of Care

3.2.3 Consumer Diagnostics

3.2.3.1 The CRISPR Consumer

3.2.3.2 Why Consumers Like Multiplexing

3.2.4 Public Service Markets

3.2.4.1 Public Health

3.2.4.2 Public Security

3.2.4.3 Environmental Monitoring

3.2.5 AgriBio and Other Markets

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Cost, Accuracy and Speed

4.1.2 The Economies of Multiplexing with Nucleic Acids

4.1.3 The New Agriculture

4.1.4 Pandemics and Pathogens

4.1.5 Health and Self - A Sea Change in Healthcare

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Ubiquitous PCR

4.2.2 The Shrinking Cost of All Things Genetic

4.2.3 Wellness has a downside

4.2.4 The Limits of Detection

5 CRISPR Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 CRISPR Enzyme Discovery Opens Diagnostic Applications

5.3 Sherlock Biosciences Adds Ambient Amplification to Diagnostic Toolkit

5.4 Rice University Adapts CRISPR Enzyme to Create Ultra-Sensitive Test

5.5 CRISPR-Based Tb Test Shows High Sensitivity

5.6 Princeton Group Develops Cas13 Assay for Point-of-Care Use

5.7 Proof Dx Plans Infectious Disease, Oncology Tests for CRISPR-Based POC System

5.8 Sherlock Biosciences Raises $80M

5.9 Broad Institute Considers CRISPR Respiratory Panels to Replace PCR

5.10 Medix Biochemica Acquires MyPols Biotec

5.11 Mammoth Biosciences High-Throughput CRISPR-Based COVID Test Gets EUA

5.12 UCSD Developing At-Home Covid Test Leveraging CRISPR

5.13 Genome Diagnostics Makes €1M Investment in CRISPR Dx Startup Scope Biosciences

5.14 CRISPR SARS-CoV-2 Test Could be used for Asymptomatic Screening

5.15 Mammoth Biosciences, Agilent to Comarket CRISPR-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

5.16 Pandemic Accelerates Development of CRISPR Diagnostics

5.17 COVID Assays Use CRISPR and Smartphones

5.18 ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR Patents to Vivlion

5.19 Mammoth Bio Signs Commercialization Deal for SARS CoV-2 Test

5.20 ERS Genomics, FASMAC to Commercialize CRISPR-Cas9

5.21 The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 - CRISPR Wins

5.22 Caspr Biotech Developing COVID Dx

Key Companies

10x Genomics, Inc.

Agilent/Dako

Axxam

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Caspr Biotech

ERS Genomics

Illumina

Janssen Diagnostics

Locus Biosciences

Mammoth Biosciences

Myllia Biotechnology

Proof Diagnostics

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Sherlock Biosciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vivlion

Appendices

United States Medicare System: laboratory Fees Schedule

The Most Used IVD Assays

The Highest Grossing Assays

The Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2

Global Listing of Sequencing Establishments - Location & Contacts

