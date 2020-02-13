World Cup and Olympic Champion Megan Rapinoe to Headline Demandbase's 7th Annual ABM Innovation Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM), today announced the lineup of inspiring speakers for the 7th annual ABM Innovation Summit . Taking the mainstage on March 17 is World Cup and Olympic Champion, Megan Rapinoe . Keynote speakers, Andrew Davis , marketing expert, and best-selling author; Shannon Duffy, executive vice president of product marketing, Salesforce Marketing Cloud; and Breezy Bochenek , inspirational athlete and Challenged Athletes Foundation ambassador will take the stage at the ABM Innovation Summit, March 17-18 at Pier 27 in San Francisco. The event is the premier conference for B2B marketers eager to learn how to accelerate their ABM strategies from their peers who are practicing it every day. The annual conference brings together over 1,000 B2B marketers for two days of educational sessions, thought-provoking keynotes, networking opportunities, and intensive ABM Certification courses.

"The ABM Innovation Summit is the largest gathering of ABM-focused professionals in the world. Over the past seven years, it has become the must-attend conference for B2B marketers across industries to find out what's next in ABM," said Gabe Rogol, CEO, Demandbase. "ABM is a core business strategy for B2B organizations, and we're thrilled to bring together over 30 industry leaders to share the latest thinking on how to fast-track ABM strategies."

No stranger to teamwork and leadership on and off the field, Megan Rapinoe helped lead the USWNT to the 2019 Women's World Cup Championship, scoring some of the biggest goals of the tournament. Megan is an advocate for equality with a deep passion for humanity and authenticity.

Before building and selling a thriving digital marketing agency, Andrew Davis produced for NBC's Today Show, worked for The Muppets in New York, and wrote for Charles Kuralt. He authored "Brandscaping: Unleashing the Power of Partnerships" (Content Marketing Institute, 2012) and has appeared in the New York Times, Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, and NBC and the BBC. Davis has crafted documentary films and award-winning content for tiny start-ups and Fortune 500 brands.

As an influential marketing technologist, Shannon Duffy has held senior leadership positions in the industry since 2003 and has been awarded several industry honors. In her current role at Salesforce, Duffy is responsible for leading product marketing efforts, including planning and executing go-to-market product strategies for the Salesforce Platform, Marketing Cloud, and Commerce Cloud businesses. Shannon joined Salesforce in 2010 as senior director of marketing and then lead Facebook's head of marketing for direct response products. Shannon returned to Salesforce in 2014 as vice president of marketing for Pardot.

ABM has become a proven, successful business strategy, and with more B2B companies adopting the approach, marketers face steep learning curves. B2B marketers can no longer rest on traditional skillsets to help them grow in their careers, let alone execute successful ABM strategies. On day two of the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to become Certified Account-Based Marketing Strategists through Demandbase's ABM certification program. Attendees will have the chance to grow their skillset and join a community of emerging ABM leaders. The certification program features three rubrics: Foundations, Advanced, and Expert. Demandbase will offer Advanced and Expert certification courses onsite during the certification event, and the Foundations course is available online.

