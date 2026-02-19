Gen Z Job Searches Now Come With a Plus-One: Mom or Dad

New Zety report reveals the rise of career co-piloting, with 67% of Gen Z regularly receiving career advice from parents.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, February 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Z is entering the workforce in a job market defined by uncertainty, rapid change, and higher expectations for how quickly early-career employees should perform. Many are meeting that challenge with a new kind of support system: their parents. Zety®, a leading resume templates service, today released its Career Co-Piloting Report, revealing the surprising ways parents are guiding Gen Z through the job market.

The survey of 1,001 Gen Z employees in the U.S. shows that 44% have had their parents help write or edit their résumé/CV, while 21% report parents directly contacting a potential employer or recruiter on their behalf.

From first applications to negotiating offers, parents are firmly in the driver's seat for many Gen Z workers.

Key Findings

Résumé stage support is common: 44% of Gen Z workers say their parents have helped write or edit their résumé/CV.

44% of Gen Z workers say their parents have helped write or edit their résumé/CV. Many parents engage with employers directly: 1 in 5 say a parent has contacted a potential employer or recruiter on their behalf.

1 in 5 say a parent has contacted a potential employer or recruiter on their behalf. Parental involvement extends to interviews: 20% say a parent has joined a job interview (15% in person, 5% virtually).

20% say a parent has joined a job interview (15% in person, 5% virtually). Negotiation help is often advisory, but sometimes direct: 28% report parents helping with pay or benefits negotiations (18% offered advice; 10% negotiated directly with the employer).

28% report parents helping with pay or benefits negotiations (18% offered advice; 10% negotiated directly with the employer). Parents rival managers in influence: Nearly one-third (32%) cite their parents as the main influence on career decisions, another 32% point to their boss, and 34% say both have an equal influence.

"What's most striking isn't that parents are involved, it's how involved they've become," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at Zety. "We're seeing parents move beyond advice and into action, from résumé edits to interview prep and even negotiating offers. I call this phenomenon 'Career Co-Piloting,' where parents take a hands-on role in early career decisions, helping their children gain confidence, direction, and control as they launch into the professional world."



Parents Are Involved Early in the Application Process

Support from parents often begins during the initial stages of applying for jobs:

44% of Gen Z workers say their parents helped write or edit their résumé/CV.

21% admit their parents contacted a potential employer or recruiter on their behalf.

How Often Parents Join Interviews

Parental involvement doesn't always stop once an application is submitted. For some Gen Z workers, parents are also present during the interview process:

5% have joined a virtual interview.

15% have joined an in-person interview.

80% had no involvement during interviews.

From Interview Room to Negotiation Table

After interviewing, many parents of Gen Z take an active role in negotiating pay, benefits, or job offers on their child's behalf:

10% have negotiated directly with the employer.

18% gave their child advice directly.

72% had no involvement with negotiations.

Who Guides Gen Z Career Decisions

Beyond hiring, parents maintain an ongoing presence in their Gen Z child's professional life:

67% say their parents regularly provide advice on career decisions.

More than half (56%) have had parents visit their workplace outside of formal events.

When asked who has the greatest influence over their career choices, responses were nearly evenly split:

Parents have the most influence (32%)

Boss has the most influence (35%)

Both have about equal influence (34%)

Still, Gen Z draws a line between guidance and overreach: 55% say they would feel embarrassed or upset if their parents contacted their boss without their knowledge.

For detailed insights on the Career Co-Piloting Report, access the full study at https://zety.com/blog/career-copiloting-report

Methodology

The findings presented are based on a nationally representative survey conducted by Zety using Pollfish on January 26, 2026. The survey collected responses from 1,001 Gen Z workers and examined self-reported, one-time or occasional parental involvement across key stages of early career development, including job applications, interviews, salary negotiations, workplace interactions, and ongoing career decision-making.

They answered different types of questions, including yes/no, open-ended, scale-based questions where respondents indicated their level of agreement with statements, and multiple-choice where they could select from a list of provided options. The sample was composed of 66% female, 33% male and 1% nonbinary respondents. All participants were screened to ensure they were currently residing in the U.S., actively employed, and part of the Gen Z generation (aged 18-27) at the time of the survey. The data collection adhered to Pollfish's quality control standards to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the results.

About Zety

Zety resume templates and Zety's resume and cover letter generator are trusted by 12 million users each year. With 100s of options to choose from, including professionally designed resume templates to beat the ATS, users can create a professional resume in less than 15 minutes. Since 2016, Zety's career blog has provided free data-driven insights to over 40 million readers annually, empowering professionals at every stage. The editorial team includes Certified Professional Resume Writers, with the best career advice and evidence-based findings featured in Business Insider, CNBC, and Forbes, among others. Follow Zety on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Instagram for free expert career tips and updates.

