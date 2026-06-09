World Cup Fans Could Change How Cities Move and Shop Before Kickoff, Arity Data Shows

New analysis finds match-day traffic could build hours earlier than expected, with distinct patterns by venue, city design, and fan behavior

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arity, a mobility data and analytics company, today released new data analysis from its Roadway Insights product showing that 2026 FIFA World Cup traffic in U.S. host cities is likely to begin building hours before kickoff with impacts shaped as much by city design and fan behavior as the event itself.

"Most traffic analysis focuses on what happens during an event," said Joel Pepera, Analytics Director at Arity. "The real story starts hours earlier, and cities that plan for kickoff alone risk missing when congestion actually begins."

Traffic pressure starts earlier and varies by event

At MetLife Stadium, host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, traffic on surrounding roads has historically ramped up four to six hours before kickoff. Marquee events and international matches draw fans from wider areas and create longer arrival windows; other events compress closer to start time.

And the impact won't be confined to the stadium. Watch parties, entertainment districts, hotels, restaurants, and transit hubs will drive additional demand - putting commuters, rideshare drivers, delivery vehicles, and event workers on the same roads.

During comparable major events at MetLife, Arity observed:

Trip volume increased by more than 50% during peak arrival windows

Average speeds on nearby bottleneck roads dropped from roughly 44 mph to 20 mph

Traffic conditions diverged sharply from comparable non-event days

Venue design determines how widely traffic spreads

World Cup host markets aren't starting from the same place. Transit-accessible venues can distribute arrivals across time and mode, while car-dependent venues tend to see earlier, more concentrated roadway pressure near the stadium.

"Where and how people can access a venue matters just as much as how many people attend," Pepera said. "Cities with limited transit access should expect earlier congestion onset and greater need for pre-event traffic controls."

Local driving patterns raise the stakes, especially for safety

World Cup traffic won't just meet different road conditions in each host market; it will collide with them. Some roads already carry different safety characteristics, and if those behaviors persist under the added pressure of event congestion, additional accidents are likely to occur, furthering compounding delays. That makes this a safety story, not just an infrastructure one.

Arity's analysis shows meaningful variation in the behaviors most likely to compound under high-demand conditions which may increase the risk of accidents and congestion:

Massachusetts: Distracted driving activity is 18% above the host-market average, which is the highest of any World Cup state

Distracted driving activity is which is the highest of any World Cup state Texas: High-speed driving is nearly 60% above the host-market average , outpacing every other host state by a wide margin

High-speed driving is , outpacing every other host state by a wide margin California: Sudden braking frequency is 25% above the host-market average , more than any other host state

Sudden braking frequency is , more than any other host state Missouri: Driving behavior falls below the host-market average across all key driving events, making it the most moderate profile

When surge event traffic is layered on top of markets that already show elevated distraction, speed, or hard braking, even a minor fender-bender during a peak arrival window can cascade – turning a slow commute into a gridlocked corridor and increasing the risk of secondary crashes.

"When high demand is combined with real-world driving behaviors, small disruptions can have an outsized impact – not just on congestion, but on the safety of everyone on the road," Pepera said.

What's at risk if stakeholders don't plan ahead

Transportation agencies should consider activating traffic management strategies 2-4 hours earlier than planned to stay ahead of congestion before it becomes systemwide gridlock.

should consider activating traffic management strategies 2-4 hours earlier than planned to stay ahead of congestion before it becomes systemwide gridlock. Cities and event planners should communicate arrival windows and routing guidance days before the event and be clear about expected impacts to travel times to prevent overwhelming roads that were never designed to absorb this volume all at once.

should communicate arrival windows and routing guidance days before the event and be clear about expected impacts to travel times to prevent overwhelming roads that were never designed to absorb this volume all at once. Businesses and delivery networks that operate on normal schedules could face missed deliveries, lost revenue, and staffing gaps during the exact hours demand is highest. Overstocking crucial items in advance can help prevent shortages.

that operate on normal schedules could face missed deliveries, lost revenue, and staffing gaps during the exact hours demand is highest. Overstocking crucial items in advance can help prevent shortages. Residents and commuters who assume traffic only gets bad at game time may find their usual routes unusable hours before kickoff, with limited alternatives. Consider working virtually on match days when possible.

Why Arity sees what others don't

Unlike traffic maps that show where congestion is happening, Arity's data provides context by analyzing how people actually drive not just where they go. Built on nearly 3 trillion miles of driving behavior data and 1.7 billion miles analyzed daily, Arity's Roadway Insights product captures patterns like distraction, speed, and braking that shape how quickly conditions deteriorate - giving cities and businesses a behavioral layer most traffic tools miss.

This analysis is the first in a series exploring how mega-events reshape urban mobility with future installments examining economic ripple effects across host cities, including impacts on local businesses, delivery networks, and citywide movement patterns.

To learn more about Arity, visit arity.com.

Methodology

Arity's 2026 FIFA World Cup analysis is powered by its Roadway Insights solution, which uses anonymized and aggregated driving behavior and traffic data from past major events to model how similar conditions may impact host markets.

The analysis:

Uses MetLife Stadium as a reference point due to its comparable event history and role as the World Cup Final venue

Compares traffic patterns from major event days against similar non-event periods

Evaluates market-level driving behavior using recent historical data across host states

Assesses transit accessibility based on proximity, connectivity and event-day transportation options

All findings are presented in relative terms to highlight directional trends across markets.

About Arity

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Arity is a mobility data and analytics company and a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation. Arity transforms trillions of miles of driving behavior data into intelligence that helps insurers, brands, and public-sector partners make smarter decisions across pricing, risk, marketing, and safety. Learn more at www.arity.com.

SOURCE Arity