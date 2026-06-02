Replica and Arity Launch Safety Hub Through Strategic Partnership to Help Prevent Roadway Deaths

New platform delivers privacy–preserving driving behavior, pedestrian, and cyclist data into a unified view, giving transportation agencies a clearer, more current understanding of roadway risk

CHICAGO and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replica, in collaboration with Arity, today launched Safety Hub, a new platform that gives public agencies a proactive approach to identifying and reducing roadway risk.

The toll is staggering. Nearly 40,000 people are killed on U.S. roads each year and millions more suffer serious injuries, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Most safety programs rely on crash data to guide decisions. While essential, that data often lags by 6 to 18 months and shows where harm has already occurred, not where danger is rising.

The platform is powered by Arity's mobility data – including driving behaviors such as excessive speeding, hard braking, and distracted driving – captured from more than 50 million active connections or roughly 1 in 5 U.S. drivers – integrated with Replica's data on how people move across all modes, including walking and biking – together designed to be privacy-preserving. Crash records from agency and federal sources complete the picture.

Safety Hub also unlocks a level of safety insight never before possible at scale. For example, agencies can now identify where pedestrians and cyclists are most exposed to dangerous vehicle speeds. Identifying these high-risk areas can help agencies act before serious crashes happen.

With Safety Hub, teams can monitor changing conditions and surface risk before it appears in crash reports, run analyses like high-injury networks and corridor risk profiles, evaluate whether interventions are reducing harm, and complete work in days that used to take months. As part of this collaboration, Arity has made a strategic investment in Replica to further strengthen their long-term partnership and support transformative innovation.

"The goal for every agency is the same: reduce fatalities and serious injuries to zero," said Nick Bowden, CEO and Co-Founder of Replica. "Safety Hub helps teams identify where risk is building, prioritize interventions earlier, and better understand whether safety investments are improving outcomes over time."

"Improving roadway safety starts with giving communities the insight they need to act before tragedy occurs. By leveraging our driving behavior data with Replica's rich dataset and expertise in how people move across all modes, we're delivering a more complete, real-time view of risk so agencies can take earlier, more effective action to save lives," said Gary Hallgren, President of Arity.

Safety Hub is now available to public agencies working to reduce roadway deaths and serious injuries. To request a demo, visit Replica Safety Hub.

About Replica

Replica combines high-fidelity data, purpose-built applications, and scenario modeling tools to help agencies better understand how their regions function, evaluate change, and solve complex real-world problems.

Replica's platform synthesizes diverse datasets into a usable, privacy-preserving representation of the real world. Agencies use Replica across safety, mobility, infrastructure, planning, and investment to answer difficult questions and address the challenges shaping communities every day.

To learn more, visit replicahq.com.

About Arity

Arity is a mobility data and analytics company that provides data-driven solutions to companies invested in transportation, enabling them to deliver mobility services that are smarter, safer, and more economical. Arity collects and analyzes trillions of miles of driving data to create a greater understanding of how people move. With the world's largest driving dataset tied to insurance claims collected through mobile devices, in-car devices, and vehicles themselves, Arity derives unique insights that help insurers, developers, marketers, and communities understand and predict driving behavior at scale. To learn more, visit arity.com.

SOURCE Arity