Arity Named 2026 North America Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for Driver Behavior Analytics

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arity, a mobility data and analytics company, today announced it has been named 2026 North America Company of the Year in the Driver Behavior Analytics industry by Frost & Sullivan, the firm's highest Best Practices recognition.

Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year award recognizes organizations that demonstrate visionary innovation, market leadership, and measurable customer impact. The recognition highlights Arity's leadership in embedding real-world driving behavior into insurance pricing, underwriting, and risk decisions - helping insurers move beyond demographic proxies toward more accurate, behavior-based intelligence.

"Arity is advancing the driver behavior analytics industry by embedding verified driving behavior directly into risk assessment and decision-making," said Kamalesh Mohanarangam, Associate Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Its ability to operationalize behavioral intelligence at scale - while maintaining transparency, governance, and measurable ROI - positions the company as a clear market leader."

According to Frost & Sullivan, Arity stands out for its ability to translate large-scale mobility data into actionable insights across the insurance value chain, supporting more precise underwriting, improved portfolio performance, and stronger customer experiences. The analysis also cites Arity's consent-driven data framework and regulatory rigor as differentiators in a privacy-sensitive market.

"Building and proving Arity's driver behavior analytics capabilities for insurers at scale has taken years of real–world application," said Gary Hallgren, President of Arity. "Today, we see measurable results from our insurance customers using driving behavior to improve risk decisions for their business while giving consumers more control of their insurance rates. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan underscores that the model works and delivers real impact."

The Company of the Year award follows Frost & Sullivan's rigorous, multi-month evaluation process, which assesses companies across criteria including innovation, best practices implementation, customer impact, financial performance, and brand equity.

About Arity

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Arity is a mobility data and analytics company and a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation. Arity transforms trillions of miles of driving behavior data into intelligence that helps insurers, brands, and public-sector partners make smarter decisions across pricing, risk, marketing, and safety. Learn more at www.arity.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

For more than six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped organizations accelerate growth by identifying transformational opportunities and best practices. Its Company of the Year recognition is the firm's highest honor, awarded to companies demonstrating visionary innovation and sustained market leadership. Learn more at www.frost.com.

SOURCE Arity