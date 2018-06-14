SEATTLE, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At first blush, the dining and drinking habits of football and tennis fans in the United Kingdom might seem a bit trite: Football fans are far more likely than tennis aficionados to drink beer, and spectators across both sports love a BBQ.

World Cup, Wimbledon Open New Doors For Brands to Connect With Consumers

But, when drilling deeply into the preferences of each, essential data emerge: British football enthusiasts, who spend up to £1.12bn on World Cup food and drink, are five-times more likely to experiment with new recipes, methods and ingredients when cooking. Thirsty tennis fans, on the other hand, are twice as likely to choose soft drinks, and nearly half of them eat on the go.

That is according to an analysis of 500,000 autoGraph profiles in the U.K. It showcases how autoGraph, which leverages artificial intelligence to deliver personalized content, powers the capabilities of brands to better interact and engage with their consumers.

Makers and sellers of diverse food and drink offerings, for example, can see they have a massive opportunity to reach potential British customers during the World Cup, ongoing now, particularly since the average Brit is two times more likely to be a football fan. Soft drink and fast-food brands, meanwhile, have heightened odds of connecting with targeted consumers in July during Wimbledon, the world's most prominent professional tennis tournament, hosted annually in England.

Customers positively respond to invitations to share data about themselves when asked transparently and efficiently. The autoGraph white label platform allows brands to understand each individual customer. When people willingly agree to share their information, it signals trust. And when people trust a company, they are far more likely to provide candid, accurate and useful information.

Brands that use autoGraph see the vast majority of their customers opt-in to marketing permissions as they are able to understand their profile and opt-in quickly - in just a matter of seconds. Opt-in rates among brands that use autoGraph increase up to 700% and their digital advertising and content revenue has ballooned 200% to 800%.

autoGraph is the future of data privacy. Customers are enabled with the ability to build and maintain their own profile and to control and choose what they share with a brand. Confidence in privacy substantially bolsters the trust that is paramount for all brands to deliver true customer value, and drive real business results such as increased revenues, loyalty and brand affinity.

You can give the autoGraph platform a go with our Summer of Sport website at https://www.autograph.me/summerofsport/. We've aggregated some of the best content related to the 2018 Summer of Sport, including World Cup, Wimbledon, Cricket, Tour de France and more to show how autoGraph could work for your customers.

You can also find the infographic accompanying the release here: https://www.autograph.me/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Football-v-Tennis-v2.pdf

About autoGraph Inc.

Aiming to increase customer engagement while keeping privacy its top priority, autoGraph builds and creates a consumer opt-in platform that shares profile information with mobile network operators and business-to-consumer brands. By using artificial intelligence, autoGraph can build unique views of consumers' preferences, interests and brand loyalties without compromising privacy. Overall it makes for a much richer, more rewarding online experience. The company's customers include top-four mobile operators in the United States and United Kingdom in addition to various premium retail brands in both countries. All use autoGraph to deliver new revenues for their businesses through customer experiences that are personalized and controlled by consumers. autoGraph customers have experienced 85% opt-in rates and increased revenues greater than 20%, improving core customer engagement and loyalty metrics. To learn more about autograph Inc., please visit: https://www.autograph.me/

