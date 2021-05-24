World Customer Experience Management Markets, 2021-2028 - Growing Preference for Voice Commerce and Hyper-Personalized Experience Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-use, by Analytical Tools, by Deployment, by Touch Point Type, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global customer experience management market size is expected to reach USD 27.12 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Technological advancement is transforming the way a buyer interacts with and reacts to the brands across various channels. Currently, consumers use numerous devices to understand, evaluate, and finalize products.

The digital technology disruption has helped consumers to demand a smooth experience while interacting with companies across multiple touchpoints or channels. Owing to the evolution in buyer expectations, organizations are progressively involved in restructuring their CEM strategies to successfully position and reposition their brands and products while retaining buyers as their strategic focus.

The increasing importance of understanding consumer behavior and their preferences is driving various organizations and brands to adopt customer experience strategies for providing the best service performance in real-time.

Moreover, the growing use of digital channels by consumers to communicate with brands and organizations is expected to boost market growth over the coming years. Furthermore, the companies can become better differentiators by implementing customer experience management (CEM) solutions, which are perceived to be significant in the current competitive environment.



The rising demand from buyers for a personalized experience across various industries is a significant trend escalating the market growth. Customer experience management signifies evolving sets of technologies and practices to make a constant transformation within organizations to meet and go beyond consumer expectations. Business organizations have recognized the importance of CEM as it supports them in strengthening their brand presence, increasing consumer loyalty, reducing consumer churn, and increasing business revenue.



Customer Experience Management Market Report Highlights

Speech analytics is estimated to record the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to its rising popularity as a result of the increasing number of voice-enabled searches and contact centers.

Moreover, speech analytics enables enterprises to identify the areas of trends, opportunities, and concerns through calls.

The mobile touch point type segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increased use of smartphones, which is encouraging enterprises to develop mobile marketing strategies.

The BFSI segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as CEM solutions enable BFSI enterprises to maintain their quality standards and reduce internal inefficiencies.

The cloud-based deployment segment is estimated to attain a significant market size, in terms of revenue, by 2028 as cloud technology offers the benefit of low-cost integration of a CEM system within the existing business environment.

The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of call centers, increasing trend of social media marketing, and the growing emphasis on CEM and buyer satisfaction across industries and sectors.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Customer Experience Management Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing preference for voice commerce and hyper-personalized experience

3.4.1.2 Increasing need for customer retention strategies

3.4.1.3 Increasing investments in technologies to improve customer experience

3.4.1.4 Increasing need to understand customer sentiments shared through feedback and comments

3.4.1.5 Digital transformation in industry verticals to improve customer engagement and enhance customer experience

3.4.1.6 New business models to increase and retain the customer base

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Inconsistent customer experience feedback across multiple channels

3.4.2.2 Difficulty in combining data to have a single view of any customer

3.4.2.3 Lack of integration with back end systems

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market - Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

3.8 Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Customer Experience Management Analytical Tools Outlook

4.1 Customer Experience Management Market Share By Analytical Tools, 2020

4.2 Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM) Software

4.2.1 CEM market for EFM software, 2016 - 2028

4.3 Speech Analytics

4.4 Text Analytics

4.5 Web Analytics & Content Management



Chapter 5 Customer Experience Management Touch Point Type Outlook

5.1 Customer Experience Management Market Share By Touch Point Type, 2020

5.2 Stores/Branches

5.3 Call Centers

5.4 Social Media Platform

5.5 Email

5.6 Mobile

5.7 Web Services

5.8 Others



Chapter 6 Customer Experience Management Deployment Outlook

6.1 Customer Experience Management Market Share By Deployment, 2020

6.2 Cloud

6.3 On-premise



Chapter 7 Customer Experience Management End-use Outlook

7.1 Customer Experience Management Market Share By end use, 2020

7.2 BFSI

7.3 Retail

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 IT & Telecom

7.6 Manufacturing

7.7 Government, Energy & Utilities

7.8 Construction, Real Estate & Property Management

7.9 Service Business



Chapter 8 Customer Experience Management Regional Outlook

8.1 Customer Experience Management Market Share by Region, 2020



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Adobe

Avaya Inc.

Clarabridge

Freshworks Inc.

Genesys

IBM Corporation

Medallia Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qualtrics

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Service Management Group (SMG)

Tech Mahindra Limited

Verint

Zendesk

Miraway

