World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest Announces Hiland Dairy Products Among "The Best of the Best"

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiland Dairy's Strawberry Yogurt made in Wichita, Kansas, Whole Chocolate Milk made in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bulgarian Buttermilk made in Chandler, Oklahoma, Natural Sour Cream made in Norman, Oklahoma, Sassy Salsa Dip made in Omaha, Nebraska and Vanilla Ice Cream made in Tyler, Texas were first-place winners, or "Best of the Best" at the 2019 World Dairy Expo (WDE) Championship Dairy Product Contest. The WDE contest is the only one of its kind in North America that includes all dairy products. This year's contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Assn. (WDPA), received a record number 1,536 entries for cheese, butter, fluid milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, ice cream, sour cream, sherbet, cultured milk, sour cream dips, whipping cream, whey and creative/innovative products from dairy processors throughout North America.

Best of the Best Dairy Product Competition

In addition to securing six first-place "Best of the Best" awards, Hiland Dairy won four additional awards for sour cream-based dips, 2% white milk and reduced-fat chocolate milk. See the entire list at the end of this release.

"We are honored to have so many of our products and processing facilities recognized at a national level," said Rick Beaman, Vice-President, Hiland Dairy Foods Company. "Our goal is to provide the tastiest, freshest, locally-made dairy products for our customers. Being recognized with multiple WDE awards supports that goal."

"This year's contest was extremely successful, reflecting how much dairy processors have come to embrace this unique and special event," says Brad Legreid, executive director, Wisconsin Dairy Products Association which conducts the annual World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. "As the only all-dairy product contest of its kind in the world, the dairy industry has quickly learned the myriad benefits accrued from participating in the contest. Winning companies parlay their success into unprecedented marketing and retail sales opportunities, while other companies receive valuable insights from the fifty highly-trained sensory experts whom judge their products." Everyone benefits from this contest, including the 1st place winners, all participating companies, food banks and college students pursuing dairy careers. This contest is a complete win- win for everyone in the dairy industry."

Judging was held on August 20-22 at MATC Culinary Arts School in Madison, WI.

The Hiland Dairy Processing Plants that were awarded top honors include:

Hiland Dairy, Chandler, Oklahoma

First Place for Bulgarian Buttermilk (Cultured Milk Category)



Second Place for French Onion Dip (Sour Cream-Based Dips Category)

Hiland Dairy, Little Rock, Arkansas

First Place for Whole Chocolate Milk



Third Place for 2% White Milk

Hiland Dairy, Omaha, Nebraska

First Place for Sassy Salsa Dip



Third Place for Jalapeno Dip

Hiland Dairy, Norman, Oklahoma

First Place for Natural Sour Cream

Hiland Dairy, Tyler, Texas

First Place for Regular Vanilla Ice Cream

Hiland Dairy, Kansas City, Missouri

Second Place for Lowfat Chocolate Milk 2%

Hiland Dairy, Wichita, Kansas

First Place for Strawberry Yogurt

Other Hiland-owned plants receiving awards include:

Belfonte Dairy, Kansas City, Missouri , First Place for Lowfat Blueberry Yogurt

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and has a wide variety of other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, iced coffees, lemonade and fresh juices.

As a farmer-owned company, Hiland employs more than 2500 people across Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. Hiland's farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants where our fresh milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. This speedy process is environmentally friendly and gives the signature fresh taste to all Hiland products! Hiland strongly believes in community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world.

Learn more at www.HilandDairy.com

