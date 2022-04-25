World Data Center Market Report 2022: Policy, Economic and Technical Environment Analysis

Apr 25, 2022, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Global Data Center Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center market analysis by different continents is the focus of the report, providing a panoramic scan of the data center industry in the global view from the three dimensions of the overall industry environment, supply side and demand side.
Besides, multiple dimensions such as policy, competition pattern, customer demand, and IDC resources are subdivided to authoritatively present the changes and future development trends of the global data center market in different continents in 2021.
A total of 3,000 survey questionnaires were distributed in the survey data statistics section of the report, of which 2,781 were valid questionnaires. The questionnaires were divided into three aspects: IDC, cloud computing, and investment intentions. The survey was conducted on the supply side, the demand side, and investors.
The survey objects include 190+ IDC service providers, cloud computing service providers, 1,200+ Internet industry customers and traditional industry customers, and 70+ investment and financing institutions.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Analysis of Global Data Center Market Development Environment
Section 1 Analysis of Macro Environment for Global Data Center Market Development
- Policy Environment Analysis
- Economic Environment Analysis
- Technical environment analysis
Section 2 Analysis of the General Environment of Global Data Center Industry
- Overview of Global Digital Economy Development
- Analysis of Global Data Center Policy Environment
- Analysis of Supporting Basic Resources for Global Data Center Industry Development
Section 3 Evaluation of Global Data Center Industry Development Environment
- The Impact of Global Development Environment on the Data Center Industry
- Investment Attractiveness of Data Center Market in Key Global Regions
- Development Prospects of the Data Center Market in Key Global Regions
Chapter 2 Overview of Global Data Center Market Development
Section 1 Market Scale of Global Data Centers
- Scale and Growth of Global Data Center Market
- Market Scale of Data Centers in Key Global Regions
- Development Characteristics of Global Data Center Market
Section 2 Analysis of Global Data Center Resource Supply
- Scale of Global Data Center Resource Supply
- Scale of Data Center Resources in Key Global Regions
- Analysis of Data Center Resources of Key Global Service Providers
Section 3 Demand Analysis of Global Data Center Market
- Characteristics of Global Data Center Market Demand
- Analysis of Demand Structure of Global Data Center Market
- Analysis of Key Demand Industries in Global Data Center Market
Section 4 Analysis of Supply and Demand in Global Data Center Market
- Characteristics of Supply and Demand in the Global Data Center Market
- Analysis of Supply and Demand Structure of Global Data Center Market
- Analysis on the Development Trend of Supply and Demand in Global Data Center Market
Chapter 3 Analysis of Data Center Market in Key Global Regions
Section 1 Analysis of Asian Data Center Market
Section 2 European Data Center Market Analysis
Section 3 North America Data Center Market Analysis
Section 4 Market Analysis of Data Centers in Other Regions
Chapter 4 Analysis of Development Prospects and Investment Opportunities of Global Data Center Market
Section 1 Analysis of Macro Environment for Global Data Center Market Development
- Analysis of Factors Affecting the Development of Global Data Center Market
- Analysis of Development Opportunities in Global Data Center Market
- Analysis of Factors Hindering the Development of Global Data Center Market
Section 2 2022-2024 Global Data Center Market Forecast
- 2022-2024 Global Data Center Market Scale Forecast
- 2022-2024 Global Data Center Resource Supply Forecast
- 2022-2024 Demand Structure Forecast for Global Data Centers
Section 3 Analysis of Investment Opportunities in Global Data Center Market
- Investment Environment Assessment of Data Center Industry in Key Global Regions
- Analysis of Investment Opportunities in Data Center Industry in Key Global Regions
- Investment Risk Analysis of Data Center Market in Key Global Regions
Companies Mentioned
- AfricaDataCentres
- Alibaba
- Alibaba Cloud
- Amazon
- Amazon Cloud
- Aviva plc
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Bytedance
- CyrusOne
- Cyxtera Technologies
- Daimler
- Equinix
- EXOR Group
- GDS
- General Motors
- Global Switch
- Google Cloud
- Huawei
- IBM cloud
- Interxion
- Keppel Data Center
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Microsoft Cloud
- NTT Ltd
- ST Telemedia
- Tencent
- Tencent Cloud
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- Volkswagen Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ukdzp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article