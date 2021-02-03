World Digital Hospitals Market Report 2020: Addressing Limitations of Traditional Providers Through Decentralized Care, Interoperable Systems, Outcome-Driven and Proactive Approaches

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Hospitals: Creating Growth Opportunities in Patient Care during the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The widespread outbreak of COVID-19 across the world has overburdened hospitals with a huge influx of patients. Traditional hospitals that rely on manual and analog methods have been unable to handle the huge patient load with limited resources and this has severely impacted the ability of hospitals to provide quality care to patients.

To address these issues, digital hospitals have deployed smart technologies, such as artificial intelligence and robotics that provide a higher standard of care and at the same time offer a hassle-free experience for health professionals. Digital hospitals are a symphony of different smart technologies that work in tandem in order to provide improved patient health outcomes and higher operational efficiencies.

This research service highlights the innovations in smart technologies being implemented in digital hospitals including intelligent imaging systems, remote patient monitoring platforms, and medical robots. The research service discusses the impact of these innovations and the benefits offered by them to health professionals and patients.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Industry Overview

2.1 Traditional Hospitals are Focused on Centralized Care Delivery, Reactive Approach, Closed Systems and Fee-For-Service Model

2.2 COVID-19 Has Increased the Challenges Faced by Hospitals

2.3 Digital Hospitals: Addressing Limitations of Traditional Providers Through Decentralized Care, Interoperable Systems, Outcome-Driven and Proactive Approaches

2.4 Improving Patient Journey in the Hospital Through Use of Smart Technologies

2.5 Virtual Assistant and Appointment Scheduling Platforms for Hassle-Free Pre-Hospitalization Experience for the Patients

2.6 Technologies for Enhancing Patients' Experience During Hospitalization

2.7 Technologies Enabling Post-Operative Monitoring and Follow-Up Care for the Patients

2.8 Optimizing Energy Efficiency, Improving Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Through Deployment of Technologies

2.9 Digital Hospital Ecosystem Comprises of Technologies Used in Patient and Non-Patient Care

3. Medical Robots

3.1 Medical Robots for Improving Health Professionals' Efficiency and Quality of Care Provided to Patients

3.2 Reducing Clinicians' Workload Through Robot-Assisted Venipuncture and Hospital Supplies Transportation

3.3 Facilitating Elderly Care and Rehabilitation Process for Patients Through Medical Robots

3.4 Medical Robots Case Studies for Medical Transportation and Disinfection Services

3.5 Medical Robots Case Studies for Remote Screening of Patients

3.6 Medical Robots Case Studies for Remote Monitoring and Rehabilitation Services

3.7 Assessment of Adoption of Medical Robots Globally

3.8 Autonomous Robot for Disinfecting Patient Rooms

3.9 Robotic Solution for Remote Screening of Patients in Hospitals

3.10 Telepresence Robot for Remotely Monitoring Patients

4. Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms

4.1 Automated Patient Monitoring Platforms in Hospital and Home Settings for Better Patient Management

4.2 Minimizing Hospital Readmissions and Decreasing Total Cost of Care for the Healthcare Providers Through Remote Patient Monitoring Systems

4.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Enabling Improved Quality of Care and Enhanced Autonomy for the Patients

4.4 Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms Case Studies for Preventing Adverse Events in the Patients

4.5 Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms Case Studies for Reducing Healthcare Staff Workload

4.6 Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms Case Studies for Detecting Clinical Deterioration in Hospitalized and Discharged COVID-19 Patients

4.7 Assessment of Adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms Globally

4.8 Remote Monitoring System for Tracking Vital Physiologic Parameters of Patients and Health Professionals

4.9 Contact-Free Patient Monitoring Platform for Use in Hospitals and Other Clinical Settings

4.10 Biosensor Patch for Continuous Monitoring of Patients' Vitals in Hospital and Post-Discharge Home Settings

5. Intelligent Imaging Systems

5.1 Intelligent Imaging Systems Enabling Rapid and Accurate Diagnosis in the Patients

5.2 Intelligent Imaging Systems Enhancing Clinicians Productivity and Predicting Disease Occurrence in the Patients

5.3 Intelligent Imaging Platforms Facilitating Accurate Diagnosis and Image Reconstruction

5.4 Intelligent Imaging Systems Case Studies for COVID-19 Diagnosis

5.5 Intelligent Imaging Systems Case Studies for Breast Cancer and Brain Hemorrhage Detection

5.6 Intelligent Imaging Systems Case Studies for Stroke and COVID-19 Diagnosis

5.7 Assessment of Adoption of Intelligent Imaging Systems Globally

5.8 Ai-Powered Platform for Detecting Myocardial Infarction

5.9 Ai-Powered Platform for Predicting Strokes

5.10 Ai-Based Platform for Precise and Fast Detection of Lung Cancer

6. Technology Adoption

6.1 Global Hot Spots and Emerging Geographies

6.2 North America: Hospitals in the Us Have the Highest Adoption of Smart Technologies

6.3 Europe: Hospitals in the UK Have Been at the Forefront of Adopting Smart Technologies

6.4 Asia-Pacific: Government Support Driving Use of Smart Technologies in Hospitals in China

6.5 Middle East and Africa: Hospitals in Israel Leveraging the Country's Digital Tech Ecosystem for Using Smart Technologies in Their Practice

7. Emerging Technologies for Digital Hospitals

7.1 Emerging Technologies for Digital Hospitals

8. Growth Opportunities

8.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Smart Patient Tracking System for Enhancing Patient Safety and Managing Staff Workflows

8.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Using Electronic Health Records for Population Health Management and Preventive Care

8.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Use of AI in Supply Chain Management to Facilitate Demand Matching and Tracking and Tracing of Medical Supplies

8.4 Growth Opportunity 4: Centralized Command Centers to Facilitate Improvement in Hospitals' Efficiency and Care Preparedness

9. Analyst Insights

9.1 Evidence-Based Design of Healthcare Facilities for Improving Patients' Health Outcomes and Staffs' Efficiency

9.2 Deployment of 5G Technology for Transforming Digital Hospitals' Care Delivery

9.3 Recommendations for Different Stakeholders for Driving Smart Technologies Adoption

9.4 The Strategic Imperative 8 Factors Creating Pressure on Digital Hospitals Market

9.5 Impact of Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Digital Hospitals Industry

10. Key Contacts

11. Appendix

