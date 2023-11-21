World Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Report 2023-2030: Growing Aging Populations and Surging Prevalence of Disabilities Driving Adoption and Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disabled and elderly assistive technology market was valued at USD 48.68 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 86.91 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The report on the global disabled and elderly assistive technology market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030. The study on disabled and elderly assistive technology market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.

Disabled and elderly assistive technology, also known as assistive devices or adaptive technology, encompasses a wide range of tools, devices, and software designed to support individuals with disabilities and older adults in their daily lives. These technologies are developed with the aim of enhancing independence, mobility, communication, and overall quality of life for those facing physical, sensory, cognitive, or age-related challenges.

The market for disabled and elderly assistive technology caters to diverse needs within these populations. Some individuals may require assistive technology for mobility assistance, while others may benefit from communication aids, sensory support, or assistance with their everyday activities.

The scope of assistive technology for disabled and elderly individuals is continually expanding as technology progresses and the needs of the population evolve. It encompasses a wide array of tools and solutions aimed at empowering independence, improving the overall quality of life, and fostering inclusivity for individuals with varying abilities and older adults.

The growth of the disabled and elderly assistive technology market is primarily driven by the increasing aging population. The global demographic is aging, leading to a growing demand for solutions that cater to the unique needs of older adults. As more people enter their senior years, there is a heightened emphasis on technologies that can enhance their independence and overall well-being.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of disabilities also contributes to market expansion. Disabilities, whether acquired through aging, accidents, or medical conditions, affect a significant portion of the population. Assistive technology serves as a valuable resource for enhancing the daily lives of individuals living with disabilities.

However, the complexity of using such assistive technology may pose a significant barrier to market adoption. Advanced healthcare services provided by governments offer substantial opportunities for this market to thrive.

North America is expected to dominate the disabled and elderly assistive technology market. This dominance in North America can be attributed to several key factors, including a robust technological infrastructure, substantial investment in research and development, and a sizable aging population.

North America possesses a strong technological foundation, marked by high levels of innovation and progress in the tech sector. This technological prowess enables the region to lead in the creation and advancement of assistive technologies. Additionally, North American countries, particularly the United States and Canada, allocate significant investments to Research and Development (R&D) across various sectors, including healthcare and assistive technology.

Government-funded initiatives and collaborative efforts between academia and industry drive innovation in the region. Furthermore, North America hosts a substantial aging population, with a considerable number of elderly individuals who require assistive technology solutions. The demand for these technologies is spurred by the aging demographic, prompting companies to develop and market relevant products and services.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth in this market, owing to increased healthcare expenditure and enhancements in healthcare infrastructure.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the disabled and elderly assistive technology market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the disabled and elderly assistive technology market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global disabled and elderly assistive technology market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

Drivers

The disabled and elderly assistive technology market is driven by the growing aging population.

The surging prevalence of disabilities is also responsible for market growth.

Restraints

The difficulty of handling this assistive technology may act as a significant barrier to the market.

Opportunities

Advanced healthcare facilities provided to patients by the government present a significant opportunity for this market.

Company Profiles

Demant A/S

Sonova

Permobil

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

BLUE CHIP MEDICAL

Freedom Scientific, Inc.

GN Store Nord A/S

Invacare Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Starkey Laboratories, Inc.

The Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market by Product

Activity Monitors

Assistive Furniture

Bathroom Safety and Assistive Products

Communication Aids

Location Monitors

Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices

Others

The Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market by End User

Assisted Living Facilities

Hospitals and Nursing Homes

Home Care

