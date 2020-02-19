World Disinfectants Market Study and Forecast 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disinfectants - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Disinfectants market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.1%.

Aerosols, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.7 Billion by the year 2025, Aerosols will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$108.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$93.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Aerosols will reach a market size of US$303.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$851.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Disinfectants: Enabling the Ultimate Hygienic Environment that Looks Healthy and Feels Better

Recent Market Activity

Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Consumer Interest

High-Performance Products

Green & Sustainable Solutions

Cost-Effective Products

Healthcare Disinfection

User-Friendly Solutions

Sophisticated Technologies

Growing Awareness about Hygiene & Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Fast Facts

Implications of Infectious Diseases

Implications of Hygiene Failures

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Developing Regions Extend Immense Growth Potential

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Global Competitor Market Shares

Disinfectants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Focus on Safety, Health & Sanitation Drives Demand for Surface Disinfectants

Essential Role of Surface Disinfection in Addressing Resistance to Antimicrobial Agents

Potential Risks from E. coli Outbreaks, Drug-Resistant Germs, and Inexplicable Viruses Steer Demand for Antimicrobial Disinfectants

Antimicrobials, Antiseptics and Disinfectants

Antimicrobial Ingredients

Beneficial/Non-Beneficial Bugs

Super Bugs

Alternative Antimicrobials

Antimicrobial Ingredients

Disposing Antimicrobials

Concerns about Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) Drive Healthy Demand in the Healthcare Sector

Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs): A Major Cause of Morbidity and Mortality

Innovative Disinfections in Healthcare Cleaning: Need of the Hour

The Field of Surgery Offers High Prospects for Disinfection

Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Accelerates Adoption of Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes

Despite Competition from Non-alcohol Based Versions, Sales of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Continue to Grow

Alcohol-A Potent Disinfectant: For & Against"

Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers: Gaining Preference over Alcohol-based Variants

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver

Stringent Regulations Augment Deployment of Disinfectants in the Food Industry

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market

Favorable Market Conditions Promote Research

Preference for Antibacterial Cleansing Spurs Product Introductions

Uncertainty over the Benefits of Triclosan Loom Large

How Much Use of Disinfectants is Too Much?

Disinfection Robots

Hydrogen Peroxide Prototypes Preferred Over UV Light Systems

Xenex Leads the Disinfection Robots Market

EnviroShield: An Advanced Disinfectant Spray System

THYMOX Technology

Self-Disinfecting Copper Surfaces

Disinfection 2.0: The Battle against Infection

Triclosan-Free Hand Care Products

UV-Disinfection: An Established yet Evolving Technology

UVC LEDs: For Enhancing Disinfection Protocols

UVC LEDs versus UV Lamps

UVGI Effectively Combats Transmission of Airborne Pathogens

UVGI Devices Facilitate Development of High Efficiency Disinfectants

Ultraviolet (UV) Surface Disinfection: A Promising Technology Innovation

Disinfectant Compounds for Killing Superbugs

QUAT-based Disinfectants

Environmental Friendly Disinfectants

