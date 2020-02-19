World Disinfectants Market Study and Forecast 2020-2025
Feb 19, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disinfectants - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Disinfectants market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.1%.
Aerosols, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.7 Billion by the year 2025, Aerosols will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$108.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$93.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Aerosols will reach a market size of US$303.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$851.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- 3M Company
- ABC Compounding Co. Inc.
- Arrow Solutions
- Arrow-Magnolia International Inc.
- Avmor
- Betco
- Diversey Inc.
- DR. SCHNELL Chemie GmbH
- E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company
- Ecolab G.K.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Kao Corporation
- Lion Corporation
- Metrex Research LLC
- National Chemical Laboratories Inc.
- PortionPac Chemical Corporation
- Prestige Brands Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- SC Johnson & Son Inc.
- Spartan Chemical Co. Inc.
- STERIS plc
- The Clorox Company
- Unilever plc
- Zep Inc.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Disinfectants: Enabling the Ultimate Hygienic Environment that Looks Healthy and Feels Better
- Recent Market Activity
- Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
- Rising Consumer Interest
- High-Performance Products
- Green & Sustainable Solutions
- Cost-Effective Products
- Healthcare Disinfection
- User-Friendly Solutions
- Sophisticated Technologies
- Growing Awareness about Hygiene & Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver
- Fast Facts
- Implications of Infectious Diseases
- Implications of Hygiene Failures
- Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years
- Developing Regions Extend Immense Growth Potential
- Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Disinfectants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Focus on Safety, Health & Sanitation Drives Demand for Surface Disinfectants
- Essential Role of Surface Disinfection in Addressing Resistance to Antimicrobial Agents
- Potential Risks from E. coli Outbreaks, Drug-Resistant Germs, and Inexplicable Viruses Steer Demand for Antimicrobial Disinfectants
- Antimicrobials, Antiseptics and Disinfectants
- Antimicrobial Ingredients
- Beneficial/Non-Beneficial Bugs
- Super Bugs
- Alternative Antimicrobials
- Antimicrobial Ingredients
- Disposing Antimicrobials
- Concerns about Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) Drive Healthy Demand in the Healthcare Sector
- Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs): A Major Cause of Morbidity and Mortality
- Innovative Disinfections in Healthcare Cleaning: Need of the Hour
- The Field of Surgery Offers High Prospects for Disinfection
- Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Accelerates Adoption of Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes
- Despite Competition from Non-alcohol Based Versions, Sales of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Continue to Grow
- Alcohol-A Potent Disinfectant: For & Against"
- Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers: Gaining Preference over Alcohol-based Variants
- Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver
- Stringent Regulations Augment Deployment of Disinfectants in the Food Industry
- Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market
- Favorable Market Conditions Promote Research
- Preference for Antibacterial Cleansing Spurs Product Introductions
- Uncertainty over the Benefits of Triclosan Loom Large
- How Much Use of Disinfectants is Too Much?
- Disinfection Robots
- Hydrogen Peroxide Prototypes Preferred Over UV Light Systems
- Xenex Leads the Disinfection Robots Market
- EnviroShield: An Advanced Disinfectant Spray System
- THYMOX Technology
- Self-Disinfecting Copper Surfaces
- Disinfection 2.0: The Battle against Infection
- Triclosan-Free Hand Care Products
- UV-Disinfection: An Established yet Evolving Technology
- UVC LEDs: For Enhancing Disinfection Protocols
- UVC LEDs versus UV Lamps
- UVGI Effectively Combats Transmission of Airborne Pathogens
- UVGI Devices Facilitate Development of High Efficiency Disinfectants
- Ultraviolet (UV) Surface Disinfection: A Promising Technology Innovation
- Disinfectant Compounds for Killing Superbugs
- QUAT-based Disinfectants
- Environmental Friendly Disinfectants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
(Total Companies Profiled: 201)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iivjbe
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article