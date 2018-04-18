World Distribution Services (WDS) Warehouse Space in Savannah, GA Expands Due to High Customer Demand

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the initial success in the Savannah market, WDS has expanded their 150,000-square-foot facility with an additional 100,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space at their Savannah hub, 10 minutes from the Port of Savannah. This marks the second consecutive year that WDS has added space to their Savannah footprint!

World Distribution Services Savannah Georgia Warehouse Expansion

This brand new, 100,000-sq.-ft. addition, brings the total to over 250,000 square feet of Class A distribution and warehousing space in their Savannah location. Dale Young, Director of Distribution for WDS reports "We are thrilled to be expanding our business to our valued customers in the Savannah market. The work that the Georgia Ports Authority has done to grow the Port of Savannah has far reaching benefits for the shippers, transportation, and local business in the area - and we are proud to be a partner in this exciting time of rapid growth."

With the rapid expansion, WDS is now hiring across multiple areas in their warehouse. For career opportunities click here for more information.

The Savannah facility is located at 100 Morgan Lakes Industrial Blvd., Savannah, GA 31322. To request a quote call 912-421-6200 or click here for more information.

About World Distribution Services - WDS

World Distribution Services (WDS) is a leading provider of creative domestic and global supply chain solutions, specializing in warehousing and logistics. WDS possesses the facilities, network, equipment, expertise and, most importantly, a team of professional, talented staff whose mission is to exceed customers' expectations. In addition to the WDS corporate headquarters located at 1340 Depot Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44116, WDS offers 11 strategic warehousing locations across the United States including most major East Coast, Gulf and West Coast port locations. WDS is a division of The World Group, leveraging over 55 years of collective experience in providing cargo transportation services across the globe.

