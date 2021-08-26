World Distribution Transformers Markets, 2021-2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distribution Transformers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Distribution Transformers Market to Reach $19.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Distribution Transformers estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Oil Filled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.7% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR



The Distribution Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Distribution Transformers: Meeting the Distribution Needs of the Evolving Electric Power Industry

Recent Market Activity

Deregulation and Its Impact on Power Sector: An Insight

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends

Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power Production Drives the Need for Efficient Power Distribution

T&D Technology Evolves over the Years to Suffice Surging Demand

Global Market Outlook

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 145 Featured)

ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB) ( Switzerland )

) ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S ( Turkey )

) Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited ( India )

) Bowers Electricals (UK)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. ( India )

) DAIHEN Corporation ( Japan )

) Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited ( India )

) Eaton Corporation plc ( Ireland )

) EFACEC Group ( Portugal )

) EMCO Ltd. ( India )

) Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Appleton Group ( USA )

) ETEL Transformers Pty Ltd. ( Australia )

) Federal Pacific ( USA )

) General Electric Company ( USA )

) Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. ( Canada )

) Howard Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Hubbell Incorporated ( USA )

) Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group ( South Korea )

& Industrial Systems Performance Group ( ) Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Imefy Group ( Spain )

) IMP Power Limited ( India )

) JSHP Transformer ( China )

) Kirloskar Electric Company Limited ( India )

) KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. ( Croatia )

) Marsons Limited ( India )

) MGM Transformer Company ( USA )

) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) Ormazabal Cotradis ( Spain )

) Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) Bemag Transformer ( Canada )

) Jefferson Electric ( USA )

) Harmonics Limited ( USA )

) Schneider Electric SE ( France )

) SGB-SMIT Group ( Germany )

) Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA) ( China )

) Technical Associates Ltd. ( India )

) VanTran Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Wilson Power Solutions (UK)

Wilson Transformer Company ( Australia )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison

Smart Transformers for Effective Power Loss Management

Smart Distribution Transformers: Vital to Asset Monitoring

Spiraling Smart Grid Technologies Spend: An Important Opportunity Indicator for Smart Transformers

Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids

Major Applications of Smart Transformers in the Smart Grid

Connection between LV and MV Grids

Connection between Loads and MV Grid

Application between Distribution Grids

Application between Power Generation Source and Distribution Grid or Load

Interface for Smart Grids and Distributed Generation

Growing Need for Energy Savings Drive Demand for Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution Transformers More Visible

Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings

Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt Higher Efficiency Transformers

Need for Policy Frameworks

Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility and Market Levels

Surging New Capacity Additions: A Business Case for the Power Distribution Industry

Upgrades & Expansion Projects Drive Strong Demand in Asian Countries

Rural Electrification Promote Market Adoption

Developed Markets Dependent on Replacement and Upgrades Demand

Steady Demand from Industrial, Commercial & Residential Sectors Lend Traction to Market Growth

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Expansion

Disruptions in Transmission and Distribution Provide Opportunities

Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Benefits Market Expansion

Implementation of Energy Efficiency Standards Bodes Well for the Market

Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green Distribution Transformers

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection

Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers

Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes

Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid

Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers

Energy Losses during Electricity Distribution Reinforces the Need for Efficient Equipment

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikfw78

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

