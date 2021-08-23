World Drone Service Providers Ranking Report 2020: Top 20 Ranking for Drone Delivery and Top 40 Ranking for Remote Sensing

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Service Providers Ranking 2020 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most comprehensive outline and analysis of commercial drone service providers. The Drone Service Providers Ranking 2020 is based on months of monitoring, research and analysis by the research team and the publisher's drone service provider ranking model which was built based on years of experience in the commercial drone industry and an intimate understanding of the drone market.

The Drone Service Providers Ranking Model is based on a unique approach which (among other parameters) takes into account market shares, market activity and public attention to competitively compare drone service providers. As a result of this model, the rankings in this report are both comprehensive and reliable. They are a product of both qualitative and quantitative research and analysis, and a look beyond the hype that drones have experienced in the past few years.

The 45-page report contains the two Drone Service Providers rankings: Top 20 ranking for drone delivery and Top 40 ranking for remote sensing of drone service providers in the world.

The rankings are summed up and analysed, and followed by company profiles of the Top 10 commercial drone service providers per category. The company profiles outline company partnerships, products and activities. Finally, this report also includes a .xlsx file with company information over 900 drone service providers.

Key Topics Covered:

GLOSSARY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

Research Methodology

Scope Definition & Research Design

Report Creation

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Drones: Where Did They Come From?

1.2 Major Segments of the Drone Ecosystem

1.3 Drone Application Methods

1.4 Drone Market Industries and Use Cases

1.5 Market Dynamics

2 DRONE SERVICE PROVIDERS

2.1 Remote Sensing Drone Service Providers

2.1.1 Top 40 Ranking

2.1.2 Top 10 Company Profiles

2.2 Delivery Drone Service Providers

2.2.1 Top 20 Ranking

2.2.2 Top 10 Company Profiles

Appendix: Industry Definitions

CHARTS

Chart 1: Drone technology stack

Chart 2: Drone hardware

Chart 3: Drone software

Chart 4: Drone services

Chart 5: Commercial drone market segmentation

Chart 6: Drone application methods

TABLES

Table 1: Commercial drone use cases across industries

Table 2: Top 1-20 Remote Sensing Drone Service Providers

Table 3: Top 21-40 Remote Sensing Drone Service Providers

Table 4: Top 20 Delivery Drone Service Providers

