World e-Bike Market Outlook to 2024 - Analysis by Mode, Motor Type, Battery Type, Class, Design, Application & Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Bike Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-bike market reached a value of US$ 19.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 27.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.



The growing popularity of cycling as a recreational activity is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Cycling has numerous physical and mental health benefits such as improved cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility along with the reduced risk of stress and depression.



The young population is increasingly opting for various adventure sports, which is providing a boost to e-bike sales. Furthermore, the thriving tourism industry is another factor catalyzing the growth of the market. Tourists are opting for e-bikes as a self-driving alternative to commute as it is economical and enables effortless riding.



The growing environmental consciousness and rising urban air pollution have led individuals to switch to electric vehicles such as e-bikes that have low carbon emissions and can be charged through solar power. Moreover, various product innovations such as the introduction of hydrogen-powered bikes and Smart E-Bike Monitoring System (SEMS), along with the increasing demand for pedal assisted or pedelec bikes, are also contributing to the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accell, BionX, Robert Bosch GmbH, Yamaha Motor Company, Derby Cycle, Giant Bicycles, Klever Mobility, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Samsung SDI Co, Continental AG, Prodecotech LLC, Fuji-ta, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Pedego Electric Bikes, Shimano, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global E-bike market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global E-bike industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the motor Type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the battery type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the design?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global E-bike industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global E-bike industry?

What is the structure of the global E-bike industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global E-bike industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global E-Bike Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Mode

5.4 Market Breakup by Motor Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Battery Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Class

5.7 Market Breakup by Design

5.8 Market Breakup by Application

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Mode

6.1 Throttle

6.2 Pedal Assist



7 Market Breakup by Motor Type

7.1 Hub Motor

7.2 Mid Drive

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Battery Type

8.1 Lead Acid

8.2 Lithium Ion

8.3 Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Class

9.1 Class I

9.2 Class II

9.3 Class III



10 Market Breakup by Design

10.1 Foldable

10.2 Non-Foldable



11 Market Breakup by Application

11.1 Mountain/Trekking Bikes

11.2 City/Urban

11.3 Cargo

11.4 Others



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 Asia Pacific

12.2 Europe

12.3 North America

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.5 Latin America



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Accell

17.3.2 BionX

17.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

17.3.4 Yamaha Motor Company

17.3.5 Derby Cycle

17.3.6 Giant Bicycles

17.3.7 Klever Mobility

17.3.8 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

17.3.9 Samsung SDI Co.

17.3.10 Continental AG

17.3.11 Prodecotech LLC

17.3.12 Fuji-ta

17.3.13 Trek Bicycle Corporation

17.3.14 Pedego Electric Bikes

17.3.15 Shimano



