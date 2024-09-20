World Economic Forum Data Reveals $14 Trillion Annual Savings Through WSANDN Global Peace Agreement

Analysis and Reports Show How Achieving Global Peace Could Transform Economies

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) released compelling data in 2018, which shows that The Global Peace Agreement (GPA) could save the global economy an astounding $14 trillion each year, leading to a potential astronomic transformation and growth of micro and macro economies around the world. This figure represents the estimated annual cost of conflicts worldwide, as detailed in the report written by a founding member of the World Economic Forum EDISON Alliance. The WEF Agenda contributor, Billionaire, Founder, Chairman of Vista Equity Partners, Rob Smith published the article on January 15, 2018, on the WEF website under the title: "Conflict Costs the Global Economy $14 Trillion a Year." Another report published by Vision of Humanity under the title "The Cost of War Supports the Case for More Peaceful Policies," states that "The global economic cost of war and violence is equivalent to $14.8 trillion in 2017, or 12.4% of global GDP."

Rob F. Smith, WEF EDISON Alliance Founding Member and Agenda Contributor at the Annual Meeting 2019 of the World Economic Forum in Davos, January 25, 2019. Congress Centre - Congress Hall. Copyright by World Economic Forum / Valeriano Di Domenico Dr. Dominion V.Judah President-General of World Subnationals and Nations (Image- courtesy of WSANDN))

The Global Peace Agreement which is the focus of the Sign For Peace Campaign, is an initiative spearheaded by the World Subnationals and Nations through its Peace Agency WSANDNPA, aims to end existing conflicts and prevent future wars on a global scale. This transformative Agreement seeks not only to eliminate armed conflicts and terrorism but also to create a safer and more equitable world for all. As part of its ambitious vision, the GPA is expected to be endorsed by a remarkable 4 billion people worldwide by the end of 2024.

These data underscores the profound economic impact of achieving global peace. The $14 trillion annual savings reflect the direct and indirect costs associated with conflicts, including military expenditures, humanitarian crises, and economic disruptions. By eliminating these conflicts, the GPA promises substantial financial relief, enabling nations to redirect resources towards development, poverty eradication, and other vital areas.

Commenting on the potential economic benefits of The Global Peace Agreement, Dr. Dominion V. Judah, President General of WSANDN remarked, "The financial price the world is paying for wars and violence is more than enough to end global poverty among other economic advantages. By curbing these costs, we can unlock unprecedented opportunities for global development and prosperity."

The Global Peace Agreement aims to outlaw all forms of terrorism, armed conflicts, and wars under international law. Its implementation is expected to significantly contribute to the global goal of eradicating poverty by freeing up resources currently devoted to conflict management and recovery. The Agreement's comprehensive framework is designed to foster international cooperation, facilitate peaceful dispute resolution, and promote a culture of non-violence.

The GPA is now available for signing online at signforpeace.wsandn.org while the poll version is available on the homepage of the WSANDN website. The two platforms make it possible for individuals from every corner of the globe to support the peace movement and endorse the Agreement. The widespread endorsement of the GPA is crucial for its success, and the 4 billion signatures target represents a collective commitment to building a more peaceful and just world.

The Global Peace Agreement's anticipated economic impact, coupled with its commitment to eradicating conflict, positions it as a landmark initiative in the quest for global stability and prosperity. As nations and individuals come together to support this historic Agreement, the vision of a conflict-free world becomes increasingly attainable.

For more information about The Global Peace Agreement and to add your support, please visit signforpeace.wsandn.org and wsandn.org.

