World Economic Forum Hosts PCA Executive Director Jonathan Fantini Porter

During the presentation, Fantini Porter noted that "over the last 90 days, since the Partnership for Central America was launched, this coalition of civil society actors have delivered real outcomes on the ground, including sourcing the first coffee beans from Honduras and El Salvador and breaking ground on the first internet connectivity projects. As we work toward bringing internet access to 4 million homes, banking services to 5 million individuals, and to support 250,000 farmers, these early accomplishments are signals of the potential of our partners to reduce poverty and create jobs as we look ahead."

The Partnership for Central America is a non-profit organization created in response to a Call to Action by Vice President Kamala Harris, in her role overseeing diplomacy towards the Northern Triangle and Mexico. The Partnership aims to coordinate practical solutions to advance economic opportunity, address urgent climate, education and health challenges, and promote long-term investments and workforce capability in support of a vision of hope for Central America.

Speakers on the panel included Nespresso CEO Guillaume Le Cunff, World Economic Forum Young Global Leader Salvador Biguria, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Emily Mendrala, Pro Mujer Director of Strategic Partnerships María Liliana Mor, and World Economic Forum Executive Committee Member Marisol Argueta de Barillas

