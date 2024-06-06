World Economic Forum Names AI Startup Censia Technology Pioneer

Censia Talent Intelligence will be among a select group of organizations that will inform global initiatives and advise international leaders in government, academia, and business.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum has selected Censia as a 2024 Technology Pioneer. The World Economic Forum Technology Pioneers program selects 100 leading technology organizations involved in developing and deploying new technologies and innovations that exemplify the transformative potential and entrepreneurial spirit essential for shaping a better future. These organizations provide cutting-edge insights and expertise to the Forum's global initiatives and connect and share insights with leaders in business, government, civil society, and academia.

Censia's talent intelligence platform enables organizations to integrate fair, human-in-the-loop artificial intelligence into their Human Capital Management and Applicant Tracking systems. Founded on the belief that an organization's greatest asset is its people, Censia addresses the challenges of finding and retaining top talent, one of the most significant challenges of the modern age. Censia has created a definitive source of truth for global talent, providing a comprehensive system of intelligence for enterprises that predictively matches the right individuals to internal and external opportunities at scale, powered by AI. Trusted by the world's largest enterprises, Censia enhances Human Capital Management systems, facilitating fair, data-driven decisions and driving radical efficiency.

"Censia was created to do two things: to eradicate bias from human capital decisions and unlock the full potential of the global workforce by giving organizations access to clean, structured, multidimensional workforce data and fairness-aware AI," says Joanna Riley, CEO and co-founder of Censia Talent Intelligence. "Collaborating with the World Economic Forum's fellow Technology Pioneers is an incredible honor to bring the lessons we've learned to leaders worldwide."

About Censia

Censia Talent Intelligence unlocks the full potential of your workforce. Our technology can be deployed across all talent decisions, from hiring to retiring and workforce planning. Censia enhances existing systems with fair algorithms and predictive analytics via seamless integration into enterprise solutions or API.

Our solutions are powered by the most robust and validated master set of talent data, encompassing not just individuals but also correlated data on companies, industries, and skills. This comprehensive data set is used to train our fairness-aware algorithms, ensuring unbiased and informed talent decisions.

