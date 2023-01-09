World Economic Forum Welcomes Sourcemap into Global Innovators Community

Sourcemap joins the 'Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains' Platform to provide sustainable solutions for responsible business practices globally

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcemap , a global provider of supply chain transparency and traceability software, today announced it has joined the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community to expand sustainable business practices and provide a global perspective on intricate supply chain networks spanning today's industries.

With ongoing supply chain challenges and emerging policies impacting global trade networks, advanced supply chain transparency is essential for businesses to remain economically competitive and socially responsible. The leading pioneer of supply chain transparency and traceability, Sourcemap fortifies SMBs to Fortune 500s across every sector with end-to-end due diligence to root out instances of fraud, waste and abuse that may obscure the presence of forced labor, deforestation risk and more.

The Global Innovators Community is an invitation-only group of the world's most promising startups and scale-ups at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation. As a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, Sourcemap will contribute to the 'Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains' Platform, which is dedicated to researching and designing pioneering technologies, innovative business models and new partnerships to drive economic and societal impact. Established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, the World Economic Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

"We are thrilled to have Sourcemap's leadership within our Global Innovators Community," said World Economic Forum Head of Innovator Communities Verena Kuhn. "Expanding our network of new innovative technologies is a core tenet at the Forum, and we look to our Innovators like Sourcemap to share their expertise and contribute to helping unravel the complexity of today's global supply chains."

As part of the Global Innovators Community, Sourcemap will share their insights on the global impact of supply chains and encourage greater transparency within business practices. Today, Sourcemap works with notable partners worldwide across food & agriculture, textile production, automotive, energy and many other sectors to boost transparency in every tier of their supply chains.

"It is an honor to join such a diverse and mission-driven global community focused on accelerating transformative ideas for greater social, environmental and economic influence," said Sourcemap CEO & founder Dr. Leonardo Bonanni. "Our team is committed to delivering positive impact through innovative solutions, and our partnership with the World Economic Forum community will enable us to more effectively address any approaching global supply chain challenges."

About Sourcemap

Sourcemap is the pioneer of supply chain transparency and traceability software, spun out of early MIT research in 2011. Since then, major traders, manufacturers and brands have adopted Sourcemap's full-suite solution for assurance on the raw materials-to-finished goods supply chain, including ongoing monitoring for production, quality, sustainability and risks such as deforestation and forced labor. To learn more, visit http://www.sourcemap.com .

About the Global Innovators Community

The Innovator Communities are a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprised of three sub-communities, the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators, and Unicorns, the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies who are invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

