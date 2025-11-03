World Emblem Launches Custom Genie

World's largest emblem and patch manufacturer unveils unified promotional products brand offering cutting-edge technology, with operations relocated to World Emblem plant in Norcross, Georgia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Emblem, the world's largest emblem and patch manufacturer, today announced the launch of Custom Genie to provide custom stickers, labels, pens, pencils, name badges, and other promotional products to clients under one unified brand. The new Custom Genie website features cutting-edge technology, offering clients an enhanced user experience.

Custom Genie provides custom stickers, pens, pencils, and name badges under one unified brand with free shipping, no setup fees, no minimums, easy online ordering, and personalized customer service.

As part of the restructuring, World Emblem has relocated all Custom Genie positions from Mexico to its Norcross, Georgia plant to provide more flexible shipping options, improved package tracking, and faster delivery times. World Emblem has 1,200 employees and 1 million square feet of manufacturing space at its plants located throughout Mexico, Canada, and the United States, including more than 100 employees at the Norcross factory.

"Unifying the operations of Stickers International, Fast Pens, and Name Badges International under the Custom Genie brand and website will enable us to increase our product categories, improve the customer experience, and make our operations more efficient," said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. "Furthermore, we believe the enhanced delivery options available through our Georgia facility will lead to improved customer satisfaction along with significant cost savings for our company."

Custom Genie encompasses the operations of World Emblem brands Stickers International, Fast Pens International, and Name Badges International. The combined company will manufacture close to 2 million products per year for clients throughout North America, including:

Stickers International offers multiple types of stickers and labels to clients in a wide range of industries from hospitality, retail, personal, and professional services to medical offices and the travel industry

Fast Pens International provides pens, pencils, notebooks, and other writing tools to businesses in several industries including hospitality, retail, and education

Name Badges International features custom name badges made with polished metal or injection molded plastic for durability

"Our customers are asking for a holistic, easy, and fast solution for promotional items to help bring their brands to life. With Custom Genie, we are replacing three separate sites built on outdated technology with a new website that will provide improved design tools utilizing AI, simpler reordering, more payment and shipping options, better delivery notifications, and more products available for sale," said Oz Barhama, Senior Director of Ecommerce at World Emblem.

About World Emblem

World Emblem is the largest emblem and patch manufacturer in the world. The company ships 250 million products a year and has plants in Georgia, Texas, California, Mexico, and Canada, enabling it to offer clients faster production and delivery times than overseas manufacturers. For more information, visit www.worldemblem.com.

About Custom Genie

Custom Genie, a World Emblem brand, provides custom stickers, pens, pencils, and name badges under one unified brand. Based in Norcross, Georgia, Custom Genie offers clients a variety of services including free shipping, no setup fees, no minimums, easy online ordering, and personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.customgenie.com.

