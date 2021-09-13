World Energy Honored for Global Sustainability Leadership

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Energy, a low-carbon solutions provider for transport, announced today that the company was named a Sustainability Leadership Award winner in the Business Intelligence Group's 2021 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams, and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

"We are grateful for the recognition for the increasingly urgent work we are doing every day," said Gene Gebolys, CEO, World Energy. "Getting companies to net-zero is our goal and making that happen will be our true award."

The world's most impactful businesses have made net-zero carbon emission commitments. Now, they must tackle the paradoxical challenge of growing while shrinking on the path to carbon zero. World Energy exists to empower large, consumer-facing, transport-dependent companies to address the difficult challenge of reducing emissions and meeting net-zero targets. For more than 20-years, World Energy has helped leaders decarbonize their fleets. World Energy continues to scale its platform and push the frontier of what is possible to enable leaders to keep driving down their transportation-based carbon footprints.

"We are proud to reward and recognize World Energy for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

About World Energy

World Energy exists to deliver ever-better solutions at scale to those leading the push to net-zero carbon transport. We empower those committed to net-zero carbon to cut emissions now. We operate a growing network of integrated fueling facilities to enable customers to meet their reduction commitments while growing their business. For more information, visit www.worldenergy.net .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

