World Energy Launches New Partner Program to Sharpen Focus and Better Serve Emerging Markets

– QuestZero Program to Deliver on the Innovation, Infrastructure, Fuel Access, and Volumes Corporate Leaders Need to Achieve Climate Goals –

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VERGE22 CONFERENCE -- World Energy, a carbon-net-zero solutions provider, today announced the launch of QuestZero, a program built on long-term partnerships between the climate solutions company and the world's largest corporations with serious net-zero goals. The company will partner directly with businesses and collaborate with them on carbon reduction strategies to reduce their Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions. As a QuestZero partner, World Energy will empower leaders to achieve their corporate goals to address climate change from air, ground, marine, and rail transport in 10 years by delivering on the innovation, infrastructure, fuel access, and volumes needed to make net-zero real.

"As a first mover for over 25 years, the role that we can best play is one in which we break down barriers, establish new possibilities, see what is missing, and do it," said Gene Gebolys, CEO, World Energy. "Never has the world more needed first movers, so we are positioning ourselves to move."

Through the program, participating corporations receive sustainable fuel environmental attributes delivered as certificate credits. These credits provide emission reductions that equip companies to achieve climate goals established by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). QuestZero partners will drive market-wide acceptance and use of long-term sustainable credits that will accelerate the energy transition and catalyze the scale up of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Renewable Diesel (RD), and Green Hydrogen (GH 2 ).

The corporate partnerships will enable World Energy to strengthen its focus on the low-carbon fuel value chain, innovation, and infrastructure development to accelerate the decarbonization of the transport sector and better serve new markets as they emerge. In support of the new program, World Energy has restructured into core business units and a new green hydrogen affiliate to enable a dedicated focus on getting clean energy solutions to commercial scale and accelerate the energy transition.

Announced in June 2022, World Energy GH 2 , a World Energy affiliate, is one of the world's first and biggest projects in the nascent global push for green hydrogen. The project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, combines existing wind potential, energy storage, and efficient electrolysis to produce a fuel product from unlimited sustainable feedstock to decarbonize the hardest-to-abate sectors.

A green energy pioneer, World Energy has commercialized fuel solutions that have tackled the world's most difficult decarbonization challenges for 25 years. As the company embarks on the next phase of its sustainability journey, World Energy has launched a new brand identity that embodies the company's mission to make net-zero real. As the world demands climate action, World Energy will drive greater speed, scale, and efficiencies to deliver carbon reduction solutions to empower change. The new brand reflects its commitment to always finding the edge of innovation and accelerating the energy transition.

About World Energy

World Energy is a low-carbon solutions provider focused on helping the world's leading companies make their carbon net-zero commitments real. The company is delivering ever-better solutions at an ever-greater scale to efficiently cut, accurately account, and transparently report carbon emissions reductions in operations based in air and on water, rail, and road. Founded on Earth Day in Boston in 1998, the company has been commercializing, producing, and distributing low-carbon fuels for more than two decades. www.worldenergy.net.

