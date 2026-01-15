WORLD EQUESTRIAN CENTER - OCALA UNVEILS THE EQUESTRIAN MANOR

Bringing More Than 300,000 Square Feet of Purpose-Built Event Space to Central Florida

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Equestrian Center – Ocala (WEC) has officially opened The Equestrian Manor, a landmark addition that expands the resort destination's ability to host meetings, conferences, weddings, and large-scale events. Spanning more than 300,000 square feet of purpose-built indoor and outdoor space, the venue enhances WEC's group offerings with a range of settings to accommodate intimate gatherings to large-scale conferences and celebrations.

"The debut of The Equestrian Manor marks an important milestone for World Equestrian Center," said Mason Jordan of World Equestrian Center. "This venue reflects our continued investment in creating exceptional experiences for both business and social gatherings, while strengthening WEC's role as a Central Florida destination."

The Equestrian Manor's design blends modern elegance with refined architectural details. Grand and junior ballrooms are thoughtfully scaled to host gatherings of all sizes, complemented by private meeting suites that support breakouts and executive sessions. Outdoor terraces and covered balconies further enhance the setting, allowing events to flow naturally beyond traditional meeting spaces to enjoy Florida's inviting climate.

Throughout the venue, thoughtful design and advanced technology work together to elevate events, creating a refined yet highly functional space. Warm wood accents, white marble floors, and crystal chandeliers establish an elegant backdrop, complemented by state-of-the-art lighting, sound, and audiovisual systems to support seamless execution. A dedicated bridal suite and adaptable layouts, paired with intuitive guest flow, allow planners to fully customize each event while ensuring a polished and memorable experience for attendees.

Building upon WEC's reputation for exceptional culinary experiences, The Equestrian Manor has introduced two new dining destinations to the property: The Polo Pony, an elevated American tavern, and a second, expanded location of Emma's Patisserie, celebrated for its European-inspired pastries and confections. Select dining venues also feature private dining rooms, offering additional flexibility for receptions, tastings, and intimate gatherings.

In the coming weeks, The Equestrian Manor will further expand its culinary offerings with the debut of its two rooftop dining venues – Genievieve's, an elegant Italian concept, and The White Willow, a pan-Asian restaurant and bar with sweeping views of the WEC resort. All restaurants within The Equestrian Manor will be open to guests and offer flexible group buyout opportunities, with more information to follow as the rooftop venues approach their debut.

"Our culinary program at The Equestrian Manor is designed to be a central part of the group experience, offering interactive and immersive dining opportunities that go beyond a traditional meal," said Jeremy Gow, Senior Director of Food & Beverage for World Equestrian Center. "From private tastings and chef-led demonstrations to flexible buyout options across our diverse restaurants, including The Polo Pony, Emma's Patisserie, and our upcoming rooftop concepts, we are creating experiences that engage guests, elevate events, and make every gathering at The Equestrian Manor memorable and unique."

About World Equestrian Center – Ocala

Named one of TIME's 2024 World's Greatest Places, World Equestrian Center features two premier equestrian and multidisciplinary venues in Ocala, Florida, and Wilmington, Ohio. These exclusive facilities comprise state-of-the-art arenas, expansive stadiums, versatile outdoor space, sporting fields and well-appointed exposition centers. An abundance of lodging options and luxury accommodations are conveniently located on-site, along with shopping and dining throughout each property. Dedicated to offering great sport and good fun in a family-friendly environment, World Equestrian Center promises an unparalleled experience for exhibitors, spectators, vendors, sponsors and retailers built on three core values: Quality. Class. Distinction. For more information, visit wec.net , or stay up to date with the latest news via Facebook , or Instagram .

