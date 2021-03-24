World Experts in Modern Monitoring and Artificial Intelligence to Headline Zenoss GalaxZ21

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced the addition of world-renowned experts from Gartner and SparkCognition to its GalaxZ21 agenda. The one-day conference, which will be held on April 22, will offer attendees a fully immersive interactive experience with free access to all keynotes, track sessions and networking opportunities. The conference will feature keynotes from AI expert Amir Husain, the founder and CEO of SparkCognition, and industry-leading IT analyst and author George Spafford of Gartner.

GalaxZ21 | April 22, 2021

Amir Husain is a serial entrepreneur, inventor, technologist and author based in Austin, Texas. He has been named Austin's Top Technology Entrepreneur of the Year, listed as an Onalytica Top 100 Artificial Intelligence Influencer, and received the Austin Under 40 Technology and Science Award, among several other accolades recognizing his work in artificial intelligence.

George Spafford is a vice president analyst for Gartner, covering DevOps, DevSecOps, site reliability engineering (SRE), technical change and release management. His publications include hundreds of articles and numerous books on IT management, as well as co-authorship of "The Phoenix Project," "The Visible Ops Handbook," and "Visible Ops Security."

"We are honored to have some of the sharpest minds in the world be a part of our speaker lineup," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "Amir and George are brilliant and engaging, and we look forward to having them share their insights and predictions for IT organizations and the industry."

Designed for newcomers as well as the most advanced professionals, GalaxZ21 will facilitate attendee collaboration to address the increasing challenges of modern IT environments and showcase customers who have developed elegant solutions that solve complex problems.

Here is a preview of what attendees will experience at the virtual GalaxZ21:

Expert sessions with cloud and infrastructure leaders, practitioners and industry experts

Strategies for optimizing application health in complex hybrid IT environments

The latest how-tos and best practices from Zenoss subject matter experts

One-on-one meetings with Zenoss technical experts, solution strategists and executives

Z Awards that recognize exceptional innovation, leadership and collaboration

Networking opportunities throughout the event

Sponsors of GalaxZ21 are DRYiCE by HCL Technologies, Google Cloud, SOPRIS Technologies and LayerX.

For more information about GalaxZ21 and to register for free, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

