World Famous Bartender Shingo Gokan Shared the Appeal of Authentic Shochu and Awamori to the World

World-class bartenders Shingo Gokan and Joshin Atone were invited to the venue to appeal honkaku shochu and awamori to overseas buyers who were unable to attend due to the corona virus.

Report on Honkaku Shochu and Awamori at FOODEX JAPAN 2021 by Shingo Gokan and Joshin Atone

https://youtu.be/1qWupU8-nzo

Gokan commented: "There are different types of honkaku shochu made using various natural ingredients. Since you can sense the unique aroma derived from each ingredient, by all means, please come to Japan to enjoy honkaku shochu, the national liquor of Japan, together with us."

Atone commented: "Because honkaku shochu is distilled once, it can be used to create a wide range of flavors and aromas from the ingredients. When making cocktails, the flavors of the ingredients can be matched to create a sense of unity, so it can be used in a wider range of cocktails."

They both agreed that a cocktail made with honkaku shochu would be familiar to people all over the world.

Profile of Shingo Gokan

Since coming to the United States in 2006, Gokan has opened up a new world of cocktails by combining the bold ideas he had cultivated through his long experience abroad with Japanese delicacies. He participated in the 2012 Bacardi Global Legacy Cocktail Competition as a representative of the United States and won after a dramatic final judgment. In 2017, he was awarded the Tales of the Cocktail International Bartender of the Year, considered to be the Academy Award equivalent of the bar industry. In 2019, he was awarded the Altos Bartenders' Bartender award, the highest award for an individual in Asia's 50 Best Bars award, and he was named in the Bar World 100, a list of the 100 most influential people in the bar industry.

SOURCE Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association