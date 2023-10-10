WORLD-FAMOUS HAWAII RECORDING STUDIO ANNOUNCES GRAND RE-OPENING

News provided by

Island Sound Studios

10 Oct, 2023, 13:30 ET

ISLAND SOUND STUDIOS - NEW LIFE FOR THE WATERFRONT RECORDING STUDIO BEHIND ANDERSON PAAK, DR. DRE, JAY Z, KANYE, & MORE.

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Sound Studios, the renowned music recording studio sitting on the stunning oceanscape of Hawaii Kai, is preparing to celebrate its highly-anticipated grand reopening. This marks a fresh beginning for a studio once left deteriorating that has a storied history of hosting some of the music industry's most illustrious names.

Continue Reading
Island Sound Studios
Island Sound Studios

Founded amidst the rich musical tapestry of Hawaii, Island Sound Studios has played a pivotal role in shaping the world's musical landscape. Over the years, it has welcomed acclaimed artists like Beyonce, Eminem, Justin Bieber, and Eddie Vedder, solidifying its reputation as a hub for artistic innovation and creativity in the music industry.

The studio's extraordinary journey takes an exhilarating turn as it is resurrected under the visionary leadership of Bryan Spicer, the distinguished Executive Producer and Director behind Hawaii Five O and Magnum PI, alongside his brother, Kyle Spicer, a seasoned Music Producer and Engineer. Their unwavering dedication and forward-thinking vision have not only rescued the studio from potential demolition but have also injected fresh vitality into its iconic spaces through extensive renovations and equipment upgrades.

Bryan Spicer expressed his passion for this exciting venture, stating, "Not only will you find everything a musician can expect from a world-class recording facility in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, or London; but the island provides a special kind of magic you just can't find anywhere else in the world."

Island Sound Studios' grand reopening promises to usher in a new chapter of music history. The studio is poised to welcome local musicians and international bands, renewing its commitment to artistic excellence while staying deeply connected to the unparalleled spirit of Hawaii. In addition, the studio welcomes Voice-Over and ADR opportunities to film, television, podcast, and video game creators.

With anticipation building and the countdown to the grand re-opening underway, Island Sound Studios invites musicians and industry professionals to secure their sessions now, as the calendar is filling up rapidly.

For further information about Island Sound Studios or media inquiries, please contact:
Christian Bowman
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.islandsoundstudios.com

SOURCE Island Sound Studios

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.