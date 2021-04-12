World-famous SEO Expert Bruce Clay Launches His Online SEO Training Course for CMO's and Marketers Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Clay's famous in-person SEO training course — now available online at https://www.SEOtraining.com — takes the guesswork out of planning with the most strategic SEO training in the world.

Smart brands leverage SEO to build a website's traffic and more importantly, revenue.

This comprehensive training and membership program is far more than just a great course. The membership makes it easier than ever to learn and stay current with how to maximize online visibility for long-term SEO success. Members get information straight from Bruce Clay with more than 15 hours of course instruction organized into 48 videos that they can work through at their own pace.

"With CMO's and marketing departments challenged more than ever to deliver quality website traffic, leads and revenue, keeping up with SEO, Google, and the competition has never been more important to ROI," said Bruce Clay, who founded search-marketing agency Bruce Clay Inc. in 1996 and has taught more than 5,000 marketers how to effectively optimize websites with white-hat SEO.

Marketers won't miss an algorithm, thanks to direct access to the world's leading SEO expert.

The Full SEOtraining.com Membership Experience Includes:

- The complete online SEO training course, presented by Bruce Clay

- Any course updates to maintain current SEO knowledge

- Monthly live Q&A sessions with Bruce and staff

- Ask Us Anything videos

- Ebooks

- Deep-dive mini-courses on important SEO topics

- Discussion forum

- SEO tools

"With SEOtraining.com, we are really upgrading what people know and love as 'online training.' This SEO training membership experience enables the learning to be comprehensive and truly ongoing," Clay said about the new program.

Clay authored the best-selling "Search Engine Optimization All-In-One For Dummies," working on its fourth edition, and "Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals." He is credited for helping to pioneer SEO, writing the first webpage-analysis tool, and creating the Search Engine Relationship Chart® in 2001. With SEOtraining.com, Clay is bringing brands exactly what they need to manage their SEO efforts in a rapidly evolving digital market.

"Now that brands are forced to hyper-focus on their online ranking and visibility," said Clay on the new course, "it is critical for them to understand how to implement effective search engine optimization to help them be seen now and in the future. This course combines what is working for SEO, what has changed and what to avoid, with a blueprint that teaches brands how to manage and improve their search rankings."

The annual membership is $1,795 and includes a full year of unlimited access to the online course and many additional resources. A money-back guarantee is available but not expected to be used.

About Bruce Clay

Bruce Clay is the founder and president of Bruce Clay, Inc., a global digital marketing optimization firm providing search engine optimization, pay-per-click management, paid social media marketing, SEO-friendly site architecture, content development, and SEO tools and education. One of the earliest innovators in helping websites rank in search engines, Bruce Clay also believed in freely giving away information in order to educate others. By helping to establish this new industry, which he is credited as naming "search engine optimization," he is often referred to as the Father of SEO.

To take your SEO to the next level, sign up for the course at https://www.seotraining.com

