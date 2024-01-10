World Farm Management Software Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Revolutionizing Agriculture with Efficiency, Sustainability and Productivity Boost

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Farm Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse), By Deployment Model, By Solution, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global farm management software market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2030

Farm management software has witnessed remarkable growth in the agriculture industry, primarily driven by the need for increased efficiency and productivity, technological advancements, and digital transformation in agriculture.

The software provides farmers with valuable tools and features to streamline farm operations, optimize resource utilization, and make data-driven decisions, ultimately enhancing productivity and reducing operational costs. For instance, a modern farm using farm management software can efficiently manage irrigation schedules based on real-time weather data, analyze soil conditions to determine optimal crop varieties, and monitor equipment performance remotely, resulting in higher yields and improved profitability.



The rising awareness of sustainability and environmental concerns has prompted farmers to adopt more eco-friendly practices. Farm management software facilitates site-specific crop management, reducing pesticide usage and minimizing environmental impact. For example, by using data from the software to identify areas with pest infestations, farmers can apply targeted treatments, reducing overall chemical usage and preserving the ecosystem's health. In addition, the integration of precision agriculture technologies with farm management software allows farmers to adopt precise and resource-efficient practices, such as variable rate application of fertilizers, further improving sustainability and resource management on the farm.



Farmers' increasing focus on crop yield, productivity, and farm efficiency is expected to positively influence the demand in the market over the forecast period. Technologies such as cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to increase the usage of big data, artificial intelligence, and robots in farming. Big data is essential in providing predictive insights in agriculture, redesigning business processes, and making real-time operational decisions for altering business models.



Global IT companies such as IBM offer software solutions and big data analytics for precision farming technologies. On the contrary, startups are moving upstream in the value chain and extending their offerings to insurance and advisory services. The value chain of this market includes suppliers, agricultural OEMs, integrators & service providers, and customers. Integrators focus on covering the input supply and production aspects and act as one-stop solution providers.

They provide B2B or B2C software solutions and physical products. Service providers help reduce downtime, increase equipment utilization, and enhance vehicle-to-vehicle communication, promoting operational efficiency. Service providers for seed-related activities offer advisory services for seed selection, which help farmers maximize yield productivity. Big-data service providers act as intermediaries between clients and suppliers and offer data-driven advice.



Farm Management Software Market Report Highlights

The emergence of big data, mobile computing, and advanced sensing technology, which supports software, are shaping the market for farm management software

The precision farming agriculture type dominated the overall market with a share of 43.5% in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period

The cloud-based deployment model is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 17.7% over the projected period

The data collected through sensors and drones are visualized through the platforms developed by the service providers

The software segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by the increasing recognition of digital solutions' advantages in agriculture, offering streamlined operations, efficient resource management, improved decision-making through data analytics, enhanced crop planning, better inventory tracking, and increased productivity and profitability for farmers

Managed services are similar to third-party or outsourced services. Most growers adopt managed service providers for drone services as data collection requires special assistance

North America dominated the market and held a share of 33.7% in 2022, owing to the increased adoption of precision agriculture, sustainability practices, data-driven decision-making, and technological advancements, empowering farmers to enhance productivity and competitiveness in the agricultural industry

Competitive Landscape

Ag Leader Technology

AgJunction LLC

BouMatic

CropX, Inc.

CropZilla Inc.

DeLaval

DICKEY-john

Deere & Company

Corteva

CNH Industrial

Trimble Inc.

Climate LLC.

Gamaya

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Farmers Edge Inc.

Grownetics

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segmental Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Farm Management Software Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Farm Management Software Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Farm Management Software Market PESTEL Analysis

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Farm Management Software Market



Chapter 4. Farm Management Software Market Agriculture Type Outlook

4.1. Farm Management Software Market, By Agriculture Type Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Precision Farming

4.3. Livestock Monitoring

4.4. Smart Greenhouse

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Farm Management Software Market Deployment Model Outlook

5.1. Farm Management Software Market, By Deployment Model Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Web-based

5.3. Cloud-based



Chapter 6. Farm Management Software Market Solution Outlook

6.1. Farm Management Software Market, By Solution Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Software

6.3. Services

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2. System integration & consulting market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Maintenance & support market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.4. Managed services market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.4.1. Data services

6.3.4.2. Analytics services

6.3.4.3. Farm operation services

6.3.5. Assisted professional services market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.5.1. Supply chain management services

6.3.5.2. Climate information services



Chapter 7. Farm Management Software Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Farm Management Software Market Share by Region, 2022 & 2030



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a55utx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets