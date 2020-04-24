World Finance Magazine Names Libertex as Best Trading Platform at 2020 Forex Awards

LONDON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forex trading platform Libertex has taken home the award for Best Trading Platform as part of the World Finance Forex Awards 2020. The awards have been running for a number of years now and seek to shine a light on some of the most innovative companies working in the forex space.

With more than 20 years of experience, Libertex has witnessed the forex market acquire a huge international following. Today, the firm serves clients from more than 120 countries, providing them with a variety of high-speed, reliable, cutting edge technology platforms, including the industry-renowned MetaTrader 4.

One of the reasons why Libertex took home the award for Best Trading Platform at the World Finance Forex Awards 2020 is the development of its own bespoke mobile trading platform. The Libertex platform is available on both the App Store and Google's Play Store and provides a host of user-friendly features, including risk management tools, instant withdrawals and even a free demo account to allow traders to hone their skills.

The Libertex platform is particularly well suited to traders that need to manage their capital quickly, while still retaining access to more than 240 trading instruments. In addition, like all the best brokers, Libertex is well aware that good education is just as important as having the right tools. As such, the company has an extensive package of support for beginner traders, from webinars to FAQs, because an award-winning platform is only as good as the individual using it.

