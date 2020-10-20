World Financial Group Announces New Head of Sales

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Financial Group is pleased to announce that Angelo Ojeda will join the company's executive team as the new Head of Sales. Prior to this position, Ojeda was the Managing Director of Marketing & Distribution for Transamerica's Latin American joint ventures.

As the Head of Sales, he will work with product providers who have agreements with World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC and its affiliate broker/dealer, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. to provide access to the best financial service providers and products that agents and representatives can then offer to their clients. He will also help develop programs and efficiencies designed to spur sales growth from the more than 32,000 life licensed agents and 3,990+ securities-registered representatives. Additionally, he will work to grow the providers and sales through WFG Direct, a direct sales business available to individuals who reside in California.

Ojeda joined World Financial Group's parent company Transamerica in 2005, and supported that company's growth in management roles, including Chief Marketing Officer for Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. His more than 25 years of experience in financial services also includes senior leadership positions with MetLife Financial Services, Citigroup Global Asset Management and Prudential Investments. He holds a Series 7 license and has earned a Certified Investment Management Analyst designation from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About World Financial Group

Life insurance and fixed products are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Hawaii, Inc., World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Massachusetts, Inc., World Financial Insurance Agency, LLC and/or WFG Insurance Agency of Puerto Rico, Inc.

Those agents who are properly licensed may offer securities and investment advisory services through the affiliate broker/dealer, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, SIPC and Registered Investment Advisor.

Individuals who reside in California may become sales representatives with WFG Direct, a direct sales marketing platform offered through World Financial Group, Inc.

