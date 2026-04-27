World Financial Group Names Steven Webster as Chief Operating Officer

New COO appointment supports WFG's focus on entrepreneur-first experience

BALTIMORE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Financial Group (WFG), a Transamerica company, has announced the appointment of Steven Webster as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Reporting directly to WFG's President Michael Brodeur, Steven will play a key role in advancing the organization's operating model through technology enhancements that deliver scalability and grow WFG's independent agent network across North America.

"Steven's agent-first mindset and his proven track record leading complex transformations make him the ideal operational leader for WFG's next era," said Brodeur. "His appointment reinforces our commitment to investing in the field by providing independent agents with enhanced service and smarter tools so they can better serve families and build sustainable businesses."

In his role as COO, Webster will oversee key operational functions, including partner and product integration, agent supervision and governance. He will lead the development and execution of WFG's operating strategy, with a clear mandate to deliver scalable, entrepreneur-centered technology and high-quality services that strengthen client relationships and increase productivity.

"What attracted me to WFG is the company's focus on building capabilities that eliminate obstacles for agents, accelerate client outcomes, and unlock new growth opportunities," said Webster. "I am excited to join WFG and collaborate with our field teams to provide practical solutions that make it easier for agents to serve more families and build sustainable businesses."

Steven has more than 20 years of leadership experience in financial services, fintech, and health care. He has led enterprise digital experience strategy, advanced product roadmaps and innovations—including AI-enabled capabilities—to enhance engagement and outcomes. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Head of Client Experience at The Cigna Group.

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About World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC

World Financial Group (WFG) is a tradename representing a number of affiliated insurance agencies, broker/dealers and registered investment advisors. WFG is dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve financial security through life insurance, retirement, and wealth-building tools and education. WFG's network consists of more than 92,000 independent agents across the U.S. and Canada who work with their clients to better understand their financial goals, assess their needs, and create personalized financial roadmaps with products that work for them. For more than three decades, WFG has been at the forefront of educating individuals, families, and businesses of diverse backgrounds to help them prepare their financial futures. WFG agents use their broad range of perspectives, languages, cultural insights, and product knowledge to give their clients increased confidence in their financial future. As members of the communities they serve, WFG has a number of community outreach programs, driven by a deep-seated desire to make a positive impact on families across North America, so that no family is left behind.

WFG is a Transamerica company. Each subsidiary of Transamerica and each affiliate of WFG is responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

To learn more, visit www.WorldFinancialGroup.com

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Erin Yang

(303) 383-5295

SOURCE World Financial Group