World Financial Planning Day Brings Focus to How Financial Planners Help Consumers Live Well by Planning Well

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter the continent or country, people earn, spend and save money.

On World Financial Planning Day (#WFPD), Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) joins the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) in bringing attention to how people around the world can work with financial planners to help them maximize their dollars, yens, pounds or Euros to live well through financial planning.

"Consumers across the world find great value in working with financial planning professionals who can help them meet their life goals through holistic financial planning," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "World Financial Planning Day puts a spotlight on this valuable service that benefits millions of people worldwide."

FPSB is the global standards-setting body for financial planning and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program outside the United States. CFP Board owns the CFP® marks in the United States and grants and upholds the Certified Financial PlannerTM certification in the United States.

During World Financial Planning Day, FPSB and its network of member organizations representing a global community of more than 181,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professionals, will provide programs to promote consumer awareness and understanding of financial planning topics including debt management; preparing for an unexpected financial emergency; homeownership; building savings; investment planning; and saving for retirement.



This is the third year of World Financial Planning Day. The day is timed to overlap the third annual World Investor Week, which is sponsored by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). Both IOSCO and FPSB seek to call attention to the need for consumers to save, invest and plan wisely.

For details about World Financial Planning Day activities, please visit the World Financial Planning Day website.

ABOUT CFP BOARD



Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 85,000 people in the United States.

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cfp.net

