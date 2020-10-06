World Financial Planning Day Is Tomorrow

FINANCIAL PLANNING STANDARDS BOARD MARKS ANNUAL EVENT WITH LIVE GLOBAL PANEL AND ACTIVITIES WORLDWIDE

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and its global network of affiliate organizations will unite tomorrow, 7 October, for the fourth annual World Financial Planning Day to raise awareness of the value of financial planning. The FPSB Network, which represents nearly 190,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals across 27 territories worldwide, will host a series of programs and events on and after World Financial Planning Day to help consumers improve their financial wellbeing and stay on track in uncertain times.

"As people around the world continue dealing with a global pandemic, the financial planning community is focused on raising awareness of the value of having a financial plan and of working with a competent and ethical CFP professional to stay on course," said Noel Maye, CEO of FPSB. "Especially this year, we want to convey how financial planning can help you make near-term adjustments in the context of a long-term plan to help you live your today and plan your tomorrow."

For the fourth year, FPSB has partnered with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to host World Financial Planning Day during World Investor Week, a global campaign designed to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy and investor education. "We are pleased to partner with FPSB to highlight the importance of financial wellbeing and to boost financial literacy around the world, "said José Alexandre Vasco, Chair of IOSCO's Committee on Retail Investors. "By recognizing financial planning as a global citizenship skill, World Financial Planning Day has the potential to help millions get on the right track and improve their futures."

To kick off World Financial Planning Day, FPSB will host a global live event for financial planning professionals on the Future of Financial Planning: Adapting to a New Normal, tomorrow at 14:00h UTC. The free event will feature panelists discussing topics such as adapting to meet changing client needs, managing virtual client relationships and the impacts, challenges and opportunities the pandemic has created for establishing financial planning as a global profession. More details, including the lineup of panelists, topics and registration, are available on the event website.

Other activities around the world hosted by FPSB Network Affiliates include:

Further information about World Financial Planning Day, finding a CFP professional, consumer articles and resources and programs and events around the world are available on www.worldfpday.org and by joining the #WFPD2020 conversation on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About FPSB

FPSB manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark – which it owns outside the United States. FPSB and the FPSB global network administer CFP and other certification programs in the following 27 territories: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People's Republic of China, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. At the end of 2019, there were 188,104 CFP professionals worldwide. For more, visit fpsb.org.

