World Financial Planning Day Returns October 7

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and its global network of affiliate organizations will host the fourth annual World Financial Planning Day on 7 October to raise public awareness of the value of financial planning. The FPSB Network, which represents nearly 190,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals across 27 territories worldwide, will host a series of programs and events to help consumers improve their financial wellbeing and stay on track in uncertain times.

"As we continue to deal with a global pandemic, more people are feeling life and financial stress, looking to an uncertain future while dealing with a volatile present," said Noel Maye, CEO of FPSB. "This year, it is more important than ever to raise awareness of how financial planning can help people prioritize and address short-term needs, framing those actions in the context of longer-term goals. Recognizing that the pandemic requires near-term adjustments which might overshadow long-term plans, our global campaign theme – Live Your Today. Plan Your Tomorrow – demonstrates how financial planning can help us make financial decisions that keep us on track for the future we envision."

World Financial Planning Day highlights need for financial literacy

According to S&P Global, just 33 percent of adults worldwide are financially literate, with women and young people especially vulnerable. World Financial Planning Day aims to reverse this trend, and offer resources to consumers who are ready to take control of their financial future. For those just getting started, worldfpday.org offers a variety of information, such as five ways to combat financial stress, 20 ways to jump-start your financial future, and how to find a CFP professional near you. Other programs and events cover topics such as debt management, financial emergency preparation, home ownership, saving, investment planning and retirement.

For the fourth straight year, FPSB has partnered with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to host World Financial Planning Day during World Investor Week, a global campaign designed to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy and investor education. "We are pleased to once again partner with FPSB to highlight the importance of financial wellbeing and boost financial literacy around the world. By recognizing the importance of financial planning, World Financial Planning Day has the potential to make a real difference for millions of consumers who need help understanding how to get on the right track," said José Alexandre Vasco, Chair of IOSCO's Committee on Retail Investors.

Video contest helps five winners jump-start financial plans

To celebrate World Financial Planning Day, FPSB is hosting the "Plan Your Tomorrow" video contest for consumers who need help planning their financial future. Entrants can submit a video of 30 seconds or less at worldfpday.org that answers the question: "How could meeting with a CFP professional help you plan your tomorrow?" From the video entries, five grand prize winners will be chosen to be matched with a local CFP professional for a financial planning session, along with US$1,000 to help pay off debt, save for education, prepare for retirement or other financial goals. To be eligible, contest entrants must be 18 years of age or older, and reside in an FPSB Affiliate territory.

Live global panel event connects financial planning professionals around the world

FPSB will host a special live event for financial planning practitioners on 7 October to explore the Future of Financial Planning in the New Normal. The event will feature panelists discussing topics such as adapting to meet changing client needs, managing virtual client relationships, and the impacts, challenges and opportunities the pandemic has created for establishing financial planning as a global profession. The event will be open to all financial planning professionals, including nearly 190,000 CFP professionals around the world. More details, including the lineup of panelists and topics will be available at worldfpday.org when registration opens in September.

Further information about World Financial Planning Day, finding a CFP professional, the video contest, the live global panel event and global programs and events are available on worldfpday.org and by joining the #WFPD2020 conversation on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn.

About FPSB

FPSB manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark – which it owns outside the United States. FPSB and the FPSB global network administer CFP and other certification programs in the following 27 territories: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People's Republic of China, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. At the end of 2019, there were 188,104 CFP professionals worldwide. For more, visit fpsb.org.

CFP Certification

