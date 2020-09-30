World Financial Planning Day Spotlights Value of Financial Planning in Uncertain Times

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) is joining with the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) in recognizing World Financial Planning Day. The annual event held this year on October 7, 2020, promotes the importance and impact of the financial planning profession.

"During this time of unprecedented economic and financial uncertainty, consumers can be empowered by CFP® professionals who help to build financial confidence today and security tomorrow," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "We are pleased to join the FPSB network to increase awareness of the importance of financial planning."

With a 2020 theme of "Live Your Today. Plan Your Tomorrow," the day promotes consumer awareness and understanding of the financial planning topics including combatting financial stress, budgeting, and how to seek the guidance of a CFP® professional.

During World Financial Planning Day, FPSB and its network of member organizations representing a global community of more than 188,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals, will provide programs to promote consumer awareness as well as a video contest that gives entrants a chance to win a meeting with a CFP® professional plus $1,000 to help achieve personal financial goals. The day will also include a live global panel aimed at showing financial planning professionals how to survive and thrive during difficult times.

This is the fourth year of World Financial Planning Day. The day is a part of World Investor Week WIW), which takes place October 5-11 and is sponsored by the International Organization of Securities Commissions. WIW raises awareness about the importance of investor education and protection.

For details about World Financial Planning Day activities, please visit the World Financial Planning Day website.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 87,000 people in the United States.

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.