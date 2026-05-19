World-First AI Humanoid Robot Debuts on Cherie Barber's Ground-breaking Australian Reno Show

SYDNEY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherie Barber, Australia's Renovation Queen™ has launched a world-first social experiment exploring how an advanced AI humanoid robot will perform as her new 'renovation apprentice' in what will be Cherie's most ambitious residential renovation project to date, The Farmhouse.

Set on 8.3 acres in Western Sydney, this is no ordinary renovation or reality show.

Bringing the future to home renovation, the property sits within a critically sensitive environmental zone and carries a Bushfire-Attack-Level 29 rating; one of the highest risk levels requiring materials and design to withstand extreme ember attack and radiant heat.

It's complex, unpredictable and high stakes. And yes, there's snakes.

And into that environment steps a humanoid robot.

Meet "Tinnie", a four-foot humanoid robot with book smarts, curiosity and a lot to learn.

This is a genuine world-first, putting a humanoid robot into a live residential renovation project. It's not controlled. It's not staged, nor is it an entry-level, novelty robot.

"Tinnie is the world's first digitally advanced AI humanoid robot to set foot on a residential renovation site," Cherie Barber said.

Nicknamed "Tinnie", a nod to both the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz and a well-earned end-of-day Aussie tradie reward; this humanoid robot will take on a central role as Cherie's digital apprentice.

But don't expect him on the tools!

"Tinnie's not here to replace humans, skilled tradies or pick up a drill. He'll welcome crews to site, conduct inductions, recite building codes, check specs, offer product and design guidance, and learn how a real build operates," Cherie said.

"Renovation sites are naturally hectic, and this social experiment will gauge if Tinnie can be part of the team, add genuine value and operate safely in this environment," she said.

Tinnie is the result of six months planning, testing and collaboration between Cherie, her partner Matt Hume and robotics company, Unitree Robotics.

Cherie and Matt visited China earlier this year to meet the team behind the technology, witness Tinnie in action and commence prepping him for life on an Australian residential renovation site.

"Seeing Tinnie up close was both surreal and incredible," she said.

"Getting him ready for a real renovation project has been an interesting process. He isn't a gimmick, the technology is impressive and I'm blown away by how advanced it is.

"Tinnie may take on unexpected roles like becoming our motivational coach during stressful situations, and if he can hand out a cold 'tinnie' at the end-of-the-day, he'll be everyone's favourite," Cherie said.

This experiment goes well beyond the build. While Tinnie learns the mechanics of renovating, Cherie will introduce him to everyday human experiences of how we live, connect, communicate and experience the world.

"He's not just learning construction, Tinnie's learning what it means to be human; how we think, feel and interact.

"From early morning coffees, tradie banter, football outings and everything in between, we're excited for Tinnie to experience what humans do," Cherie said.

Alongside the structural transformation, The Farmhouse will attempt a paddock-to-plate lifestyle, developing an organic greenhouse, fruit orchards, luxury chicken coop, beehives and a focus on sustainable, self-sufficient living.

The Farmhouse brings together high-end design, sustainability, real-world challenges and future-facing technology in one show.

Audiences can follow Tinnie as the build unfolds with his journey culminating in a broadcast television series in mid-2027.

Additionally, a multi-platform series will be filmed in real-time with fortnightly progress episodes on Cherie's YouTube channel, youtube.com/cheriebarberofficial alongside weekly behind-the-scenes social content.

"Robots have been used in the commercial and industrial sectors since the early 1960s and today, robotic cleaners clean our homes, assist humans in fields of surgery, research, farming and hazardous environments.

"People are genuinely fearful of robots, but The Farmhouse will show the future of robotics for what it is; a practical tool to assist and work alongside us, not instead of us," Cherie Barber said.

Blending cutting-edge, sophisticated robotics with real-world renovation, The Farmhouse represents an innovative new approach to building and a bold new reality format redefining what renovation shows can be.

When combining a high-risk, challenging renovation, sustainable lifestyle and a humanoid robot apprentice learning the ropes of renovating a home and what it takes to be human, anything can happen.

Follow Cherie and Tinnie's journey on The Farmhouse.

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SOURCE The Farmhouse