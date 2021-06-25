World-first predictive test for Diabetic Kidney Disease could save $384 billion over 10 years

Independent modelling estimates the PromarkerD predictive test for diabetic kidney disease (DKD) would increase the quality of care and could save US payers almost USD400 billion over 10 years

The US is home to 31 million adults with diabetes who are at risk of DKD - cost savings stem from slowed disease progression, delayed or prevented dialysis and kidney transplants, and fewer dialysis crashes

Results to be presented at the American Diabetes Association's 81st Scientific Sessions, 25- 29 June 2021

BOSTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX: PIQ) announces testing for diabetic kidney disease with the PromarkerD prognostic blood test could save US payers almost USD400 billion over 10 years, research suggests. The ground-breaking PromarkerD test is the only test capable of predicting the onset of diabetic kidney disease in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Independent consultant Boston Healthcare Associates modelled the budget impact of using PromarkerD compared to the current standard of care, to proactively test for diabetic kidney disease in patients with type 2 diabetes but who otherwise have no sign of kidney disease.

It found the test—developed by Proteomics International—could result in net savings to Medicare and commercial insurers of USD384 billion over 10 years.

There are 31 million adults with diabetes in the US. Instigating the simple test, set at USD150 for an annual testing regime, would cost $8.9 billion annually, however, could produce savings of USD473 billion over ten years. Savings stem primarily from slowing the progression of diabetic kidney disease, followed by benefits from delaying or preventing dialysis and kidney transplants, and a reduction in dialysis crashes.

The findings will be presented at the virtual American Diabetes Association's 81st Scientific Sessions at 11:30am ET on Friday 25 June 2021 (presentation details below).

Proteomics International managing director Dr Richard Lipscombe said the research extends the initial modelling [ASX: 13 May] to emphasise the benefits of an early, accurate and cost-effective prognosis. "Testing patients with type 2 diabetes every 6-12 months with PromarkerD would enable early intervention for those at high-risk of developing diabetic kidney disease," he says.



"This would decrease the need for expensive late-stage interventions, such as dialysis and kidney transplants. It would also assist in stratifying which patients would receive new DKD preventative therapeutic treatments. The potential benefits to the patient and the healthcare system are enormous."

The PromarkerD test has received CE Mark registration and is currently available in Europe, with Proteomics International in advanced discussions to bring the test to the clinic in the US.

Authorised by the Board of Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX.PIQ).

About PromarkerD ( www.PromarkerD.com )

PromarkerD is a predictive test for the early detection of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in patients with type-2 diabetes. CKD is one of the major complications arising from diabetes and if unchecked can lead to dialysis or kidney transplant.

The patented PromarkerD test system uses a simple blood test to detect a unique 'fingerprint' of the early onset of disease by measuring three serum protein biomarkers, combined with three routinely available conventional clinical variables (age, HDL-cholesterol and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR)).

In clinical studies published in leading journals PromarkerD correctly predicted 86% of otherwise healthy diabetics who went on to develop chronic kidney disease within four years. The PromarkerD immunoassay, the PromarkerD mass spectrometry assay, and the PromarkerD software hub have each achieved CE Mark registration in the European Union.

Further information is available through the PromarkerD web portal.

ADA 81st Scientific Sessions poster presentation

(#813-P; 13-A Health Care Delivery - Economics), titled: Demonstrating the Economic Health Benefit of using the PromarkerD In Vitro Diagnostic Test in the Prediction of Diabetic Kidney Disease

Burchenal W1, Datar M1, Peters KE2, Fernandez GC2, Morrison JC2, Lipscombe RJ2

1Boston Healthcare Associates, Boston, MA, USA, 2Proteomics International, Perth, WA, Australia

To visit the PromarkerD virtual booth please see: www.PromarkerD.com/product

About Proteomics International Laboratories (PILL) (www.proteomicsinternational.com)

Proteomics International (Perth, Western Australia) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL (ASX: PIQ), a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bio- analytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics – the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. It received the world's first ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation for proteomics services, and operates from state-of-the-art facilities located on Perth's QEII Medical Campus.

Proteomics International's business model is centred on the commercialisation of the Company's world-leading test for diabetic kidney disease, PromarkerD. The Company offsets the cash burn from R&D and product development through provision of specialist analytical services, whilst using its proprietary PromarkerTM technology platform to create a pipeline of novel diagnostic tests.

For further information please contact: Dr Richard Lipscombe Vik Malik Managing Director Chief Commercialisation Officer Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Proteomics International T: +61 8 9389 1992 T: +1 312 310 4444 E: [email protected] E: [email protected]



Dirk van Dissel Kyle Moss Corporate Advisor & Investor Relations Corporate Advisor Candour Advisory Euroz Hartleys T: +61 408 326 367 T: +61 8 9488 1400 E: [email protected] E: [email protected]

SOURCE Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd