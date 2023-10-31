World-First: Trick Or Treat Takes To The Skies With Manna Drone Delivery

Trick or treating kicked-off Manna Drone Delivery's first US operations – where they'll be delivering to residents at Pecan Square by Hillwood Communities. Residents will have the opportunity to order a range of food and beverages from both national and local retailers - including a wide selection of Halloween chocolates and candies.

"After over four years of operations and over 150,000 flights logged in Europe, we are excited to be touching down in the United States to offer the residents of Dallas/Fort Worth a lightning-quick and sustainable home delivery service," said Andrew Patton, Head of US for Manna Drone Delivery. "We are taking Halloween to new heights, with a fun new way for kids to trick or treat - especially when the weather isn't very Halloween compatible!"

"We're excited to see Manna commercialize drone delivery in the US at the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone, bringing an innovative last-mile delivery solution to Pecan Square residents," said Christopher Ash, senior vice president of aviation business development for Hillwood. "At Hillwood, we are a team collaborating to bring innovative supply chain technologies to North Texas and provide next-level amenities to the communities we reach."

Manna is also partnering with the Tarrant Area Food Bank, which serves nearly 1 million meals a week to residents in North Texas, by making a donation for every flight conducted this year.

Service will be available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to members of the Pecan Square community. Select products and sweet treats from popular local retailers Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures, and The Touring Chocolatier, as well as some notable national brands, will be available for purchase.

About Manna Drone Delivery

Manna is the world's leading residential drone delivery provider, delivering goods quickly, affordably, and safely to customers homes on two continents. Our service operates in the highest population density of any drone delivery operations in the world, partnering with a range of businesses from global giants like Coca-Cola, Tesco and Samsung to dozens of local businesses, delivering goods to customers in just a few minutes.

